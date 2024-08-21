Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection

The new IHRM feature on Galaxy Watches in India will be available through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 18:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 features ECG and heart rate and other health-monitoring sensors

  • Samsung has brought the IHRM feature to its Galaxy Watches in India
  • It can be accessed via the Samsung Health Monitor app
  • It acts as a proactive step against potential AFib activity
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and other previous models in India will now support the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRM) feature, the company announced on Wednesday. This feature will leverage the BioActive Sensor on Samsung's range of smartwatches to alert the wearer of abnormalities in heart rhythm which might be indicative of atrial fibrillation (AFib) – a life-threatening cardiovascular condition. While this feature was already available on Samsung smartwatches globally, the South Korean technology conglomerate is now bringing it to the Indian market as well.

IHRM Notification on Samsung Galaxy Watches

In a press note, Samsung announced the rollout of IHRM notifications in India. The feature is supported by several generations of the company's smartwatches, including Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4. As per Samsung, it can be found in the Samsung Health Monitor app.

The IHRM feature is said to work along with existing Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities to help detect irregular heart rhythms in the background. If several of the measurements are detected to be irregular, Galaxy Watch prompts the user to take an ECG for better measurement as a proactive step against potential AFib activity. To access the feature, Galaxy Watch users will need to update the Samsung Heath Monitor app via the Galaxy Store and toggle it in the settings menu.

In recent years, there have been numerous cases of Samsung and Apple smartwatches saving lives by alerting the wearer of irregular heart rhythms, prompting them to consult a doctor.

In an incident dated March 2023, a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro user reportedly checked out the ECG feature “pure out of curiosity”, which revealed troublesome symptoms such as sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation. It prompted the wearer to visit a local clinic where after due checkup, they were informed to be suffering from a condition known as cardiac arrhythmia.

In several other instances, the underlying issues have been reported as life-threatening which could have turned disastrous if the wearers had not sought medical aid.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Health, Samsung Health Monitor app, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Working on Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature on Android

