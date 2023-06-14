Google Pixel and Pixel Watch owners are receiving the company's latest June Pixel Feature Drop update that adds several notable features to the company's smartphones and first-generation smartwatch. Pixel phones will be able to inform emergency contacts in case of a car crash and will offer a new safety check feature. The Pixel 7 Pro will be able to record videos in macro mode, while owners of the Pixel 6 and newer models will be able to export their transcriptions from the Recorder app into a Google Docs file.

The Pixel Feature Drop for June is rolling out to users globally, for the Pixel 4a and newer models. In addition to bug fixes and June security patches, the update adds many useful features to Google's Pixel-branded phones. The update is also rolling out to Pixel phones in India, and a Gadgets 360 staff member was able to access these new features after installing the latest update on a Pixel 7 unit.

As part of the latest feature drop, Google's flagship Pixel 7 Pro handset gains a new Macro Focus for videos feature that allows you to bring your phone camera close to an object while recording a video, to focus on small objects like flowers, fruits, or drops of water. Meanwhile, Adaptive Charging for Pixel phones will use AI to slowly charge the phone to 100 percent based on previous habits, to preserve battery health.

Google has also introduced a new feature that will inform your emergency contacts if you have been in a car crash. This is an extension of the company's existing crash detection that alerts emergency services when it detects a car accident. You can also take advantage of a new safety check feature that notifies your contacts and shares your precise location, if you don't respond to a check that is displayed at a pre-decided interval.

Meanwhile, the Recorder app on Pixel smartphones has been updated with the ability to export transcripts from audio recordings into a Google Docs file. This should come in handy for those who rely on the app for meeting transcripts or interviews — this functionality will be available on the Recorder app for Pixel 6 and newer models. Cinematic wallpapers and the new emoji wallpaper shown off at Google I/O are also available as part of the update.

The Pixel Watch is Google's first Pixel-branded smartwatch, and it will also offer new functionality with the latest feature drop. It will be able to issue alerts when your heart rate is too low or too high, while you are inactive. It will also be able to monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, including when you are asleep. It will also be able to pause and resume workout tracking when you stop for a break, according to the company.

