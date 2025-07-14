Qualcomm will host a Snapdragon XR Day in India next week, the company has announced. At the event, the US-based chipmaker will showcase the latest technologies in the world of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) — all encompassed and interpolated under the umbrella term of extended reality (XR). The Snapdragon XR Day is part of its “Snapdragon for India” initiative for which the company has already announced the Snapdragon Auto Day the week after.

Snapdragon XR Day in India

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon XR Day in India will be held in New Delhi on July 21 (Monday). It is expected to highlight the importance of Snapdragon platforms for powering the existing and future generations of smart glasses, spatial computing devices, and immersive experiences.

Reality's about to hit different! #SnapdragonForIndia: XR Day is coming July 21. 🕶️

Immersive. Connected. Next-level smart experiences, powered by #Snapdragon. pic.twitter.com/K3VhLt51EM — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) July 8, 2025

Practical applications of XR technologies will be showcased at the Snapdragon XR Day, across sectors such as education, entertainment, fitness, and health. The chipmaker will convene developers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and partners for demonstrations of uses of the XR tech, along with potential new collaborations and partnerships.

Notably, the company already has a significant presence in the automotive, mobile, and wearable industries in India. With XR Day, Qualcomm aims to expand its portfolio and position itself as a key player in the development of XR technology.

Following the Snapdragon XR Day in India, the chipmaker will host the Snapdragon Auto Day in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Qualcomm will take this opportunity to showcase in-vehicle technology, strategic partnerships, and cross-border learnings. This includes connected-car experiences and software-powered Snapdragon technologies for vehicles in India. These are said to be built in the country to tackle localised challenges.

Notably, the Snapdragon XR Day and Auto Day are Qualcomm's first-ever automotive ecosystem and XR technology-focussed events in India. For XR and spatial computing experiences, it has the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform which powers devices such as the Meta Quest 3. Meanwhile, it also develops chipsets for in-vehicle connectivity systems like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as infotainment systems.

These technologies are likely to be showcased at the Snapdragon XR Day on July 21 and Snapdragon Auto Day on July 30.