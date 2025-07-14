The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in India is set to end today, July 14. It commenced on July 12 and has been a three-day affair for the first time ever. During the sale, Prime members can enjoy lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories like smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. PC peripherals have received huge price cuts, enabling buyers to purchase them at a lower price than their market rates. Previously, we have curated a list of the best deals on PC accessories from brands such as Asus, Dell, and more. However, if a good printer is just what you are on the hunt for, then our latest article will surely come to your aid.

During the Amazon sale, you can get discounts of up to 40 percent on inkjet, inktank, and laser printers from top brands such as Brother, Canon, Epson, HP, and others. You can also choose from wired and wireless options.

Best Deals on Printers During Amazon Sale

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has rolled out several bank-related offers. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250. However, this is only valid on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. Those holding Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get a 10 percent discount too. Lastly, they can also unlock additional savings of five percent with the help of coupon-based discounts. With that in mind, let us check out the best deals on printers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

