Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 40 Percent Discount on Printers from Canon, Epson, HP and More

Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 06:00 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 40 Percent Discount on Printers from Canon, Epson, HP and More

Photo Credit: Epson

The Epson Ecotank L3252 can be purchased at a discount on Amazon during the sale

Highlights
  • Printers are available with up to 40 percent discount on Amazon
  • Offers are available on HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson printers
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and bank offers
Advertisement

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in India is set to end today, July 14. It commenced on July 12 and has been a three-day affair for the first time ever. During the sale, Prime members can enjoy lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories like smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. PC peripherals have received huge price cuts, enabling buyers to purchase them at a lower price than their market rates. Previously, we have curated a list of the best deals on PC accessories from brands such as Asus, Dell, and more. However, if a good printer is just what you are on the hunt for, then our latest article will surely come to your aid.

During the Amazon sale, you can get discounts of up to 40 percent on inkjet, inktank, and laser printers from top brands such as Brother, Canon, Epson, HP, and others. You can also choose from wired and wireless options.

Best Deals on Printers During Amazon Sale

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has rolled out several bank-related offers. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250. However, this is only valid on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. Those holding Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get a 10 percent discount too. Lastly, they can also unlock additional savings of five percent with the help of coupon-based discounts. With that in mind, let us check out the best deals on printers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Here
Epson EcoTank L3252 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Here
HP Smart Tank 589 Rs. 17,828 Rs. 11,499 Buy Here
Brother DCP-T820DW Rs. 22,690 Rs. 20,299 Buy Here
Canon Pixma MegaTank Rs. 18,295 Rs. 11,249 Buy Here
HP Smart Tank 580 Rs. 18,848 Rs. 13,899 Buy Here
Brother DCP-L2541DW Rs. 30,990 Rs. 20,399 Buy Here
HP Smart Tank 670 Rs. 21,305 Rs. 16,899 Buy Here
Canon Pixma MegaTank Rs. 20,270 Rs. 13,299 Buy Here
Epson Ecotank L3250 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,199 Buy Here
HP LaserJet Pro Rs. 24,702 Rs. 19,799 Buy Here
Brother DCP-L2520D Rs. 22,990 Rs. 15,699 Buy Here
HP Smart Tank 529 Rs. 14,552 Rs. 9,499 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon sale, Printers, HP, Brother, Epson, Canon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Smart Home Deals

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 40 Percent Discount on Printers from Canon, Epson, HP and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  8. Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for the Phone 3 Begins: Know How to Apply
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »