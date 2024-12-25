South Korean researchers have built a wearable robotic exoskeleton suit that can help people with paraplegia walk again. The suit, dubbed WalkON Suit F1, was developed by the Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). The researchers have built several iterations of the wearable robot exoskeleton previously, but the latest model comes with a frontal-docking mechanism. It can also walk and approach the user, which has earned it the moniker of the “Iron Man” suit.

KAIST's Exoskeleton Laboratory Unveils WalkON Suit F1

In a newsroom post, the researchers unveiled the new exoskeleton robotic suit and highlighted that it was specifically designed for people with paraplegia (paralysis of the legs and lower body) to help them walk again. The team stated that the robotic suit can walk to the user and be worn while sitting in a wheelchair, making it accessible without requiring help from others.

Developed in collaboration with Angel Robotics, the robot can assist people with the American Spinal Injury Association's (ASIA) impairment scale of A-grade (complete paralysis) injury, which is the most severe level of paraplegia. It is designed as a walking assistant, and it's not meant to be used for rehabilitation therapy or improving muscle strength.

The WalkON Suit F1 project was led by Professor Kyoungchul Kong (the CEO and founder of Angel Robotics) of the KAIST Department of Mechanical Engineering. The current model follows the WalkON Suit 1, announced in 2016, and the WalkON Suit 4, which arrived in 2020.

The latest iteration solves several issues of its predecessors. Specifically, it addresses the issue of users needing help from others to wear the robot. This is because the earlier models had a rear-sitting mechanism. The WalkON Suit F1 instead has a frontal docking system that can be worn while sitting in a wheelchair.

Additionally, the suit can walk like a humanoid robot and approach the user, eliminating the need for someone to bring the exoskeleton suit. The robot also actively controls the centre of its weight against gravity to maintain balance even when the user pushes the robot. The design of the wearable robot was created by Professor Hyunjoon Park of the Department of Industrial Design at KAIST.

With this, users can walk at a speed of 3.2kmph. Users can also keep both their hands free while walking, which was not possible in older versions. Further, the team claims that the robot has the ability to pass through obstacles such as narrow passages, doors, and stairs. Notably, the robot is built with aluminium and titanium and weighs 50kg.