South Korean Researchers Unveil Wearable ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton Robot to Help People with Paraplegia Walk

The WalkON Suit F1 was developed by the Exoskeleton Laboratory at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 18:02 IST
South Korean Researchers Unveil Wearable 'Iron Man' Exoskeleton Robot to Help People with Paraplegia Walk

Photo Credit: KAIST

The WalkON Suit F1 is made of aluminium and titanium and weighs 50kg

Highlights
  • The humanoid robot can walk and approach the user
  • The WalkON Suit F1 has a frontal-docking method
  • The robotic suit is said to let users walk at the speed of 3.2kmph
South Korean researchers have built a wearable robotic exoskeleton suit that can help people with paraplegia walk again. The suit, dubbed WalkON Suit F1, was developed by the Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). The researchers have built several iterations of the wearable robot exoskeleton previously, but the latest model comes with a frontal-docking mechanism. It can also walk and approach the user, which has earned it the moniker of the “Iron Man” suit.

KAIST's Exoskeleton Laboratory Unveils WalkON Suit F1

In a newsroom post, the researchers unveiled the new exoskeleton robotic suit and highlighted that it was specifically designed for people with paraplegia (paralysis of the legs and lower body) to help them walk again. The team stated that the robotic suit can walk to the user and be worn while sitting in a wheelchair, making it accessible without requiring help from others.

Developed in collaboration with Angel Robotics, the robot can assist people with the American Spinal Injury Association's (ASIA) impairment scale of A-grade (complete paralysis) injury, which is the most severe level of paraplegia. It is designed as a walking assistant, and it's not meant to be used for rehabilitation therapy or improving muscle strength.

The WalkON Suit F1 project was led by Professor Kyoungchul Kong (the CEO and founder of Angel Robotics) of the KAIST Department of Mechanical Engineering. The current model follows the WalkON Suit 1, announced in 2016, and the WalkON Suit 4, which arrived in 2020.

The latest iteration solves several issues of its predecessors. Specifically, it addresses the issue of users needing help from others to wear the robot. This is because the earlier models had a rear-sitting mechanism. The WalkON Suit F1 instead has a frontal docking system that can be worn while sitting in a wheelchair.

Additionally, the suit can walk like a humanoid robot and approach the user, eliminating the need for someone to bring the exoskeleton suit. The robot also actively controls the centre of its weight against gravity to maintain balance even when the user pushes the robot. The design of the wearable robot was created by Professor Hyunjoon Park of the Department of Industrial Design at KAIST.

With this, users can walk at a speed of 3.2kmph. Users can also keep both their hands free while walking, which was not possible in older versions. Further, the team claims that the robot has the ability to pass through obstacles such as narrow passages, doors, and stairs. Notably, the robot is built with aluminium and titanium and weighs 50kg.

Further reading: Robots, Robotics, Wearables, WalkON Suit F1
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

