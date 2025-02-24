Technology News
Humanoid Robot Protoclone Stuns Internet with Lifelike Movements

Clone Robotics’ Protoclone humanoid robot has gone viral for its eerily lifelike musculoskeletal movements.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 14:00 IST
Humanoid Robot Protoclone Stuns Internet with Lifelike Movements

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ TheDigitalArtist

Industry experts suggest that humanoid robotics could see increased adoption

Highlights
  • Protoclone humanoid robot mimics human musculoskeletal functions
  • Clone Robotics’ android features 1,000 artificial muscle fibers
  • Viral video sparks debate over lifelike robot movements
A humanoid robot with an anatomically accurate structure has gained widespread attention after a video showcasing its movements went viral. Designed by Clone Robotics, the prototype named 'Protoclone' has been built to mimic human musculoskeletal functions. The video, viewed millions of times, displays the robot's limbs twitching as artificial muscles activate while it hangs from the ceiling. Social media reactions have been divided, with many users expressing unease over the robot's unsettlingly lifelike appearance. Despite the public response, the company remains focused on advancing its capabilities.

Prototype Development and Features

As per the post on X, Protoclone has been engineered with over 200 degrees of freedom, 1,000 artificial muscle fibers, and 500 integrated sensors. Clone Robotics claims that the android possesses human-like skeletal, vascular, and nervous systems, offering a significant leap in biomimetic robotics. The robot's movements are powered by a pneumatic system, though plans for a hydraulic-driven version have been announced. Equipped with four cameras and an array of sensors, the humanoid is designed to navigate environments with increased precision.

Public Reaction and Industry Context

As reported by Live Science, responses to the viral footage have ranged from fascination to apprehension. Social media users have compared the robot to fictional depictions of artificial intelligence from dystopian narratives, while others have called for aesthetic modifications to make it appear less unsettling. Despite this, humanoid robots continue to be integrated into industrial applications, with companies such as Figure and Apptronik deploying similar technology in manufacturing environments. Reports indicate that Protoclone will be available for preorder later this year, although pricing details have yet to be disclosed.

Future of Humanoid Robotics

Industry experts suggest that humanoid robotics could see increased adoption across various sectors. Similar projects have been developed for warehouse automation and industrial manufacturing, with multiple companies working towards commercialising advanced humanoid systems. As robotics technology evolves, the discussion surrounding ethical, aesthetic, and functional aspects of humanoid designs continues to grow. Clone Robotics has yet to announce an official release date for Protoclone, but ongoing developments suggest that lifelike androids could soon play a more prominent role in everyday settings.

Comments

Further reading: humanoid robot, Protoclone, Clone Robotics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.
Humanoid Robot Protoclone Stuns Internet with Lifelike Movements
