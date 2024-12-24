Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments

Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments

Founded in 2023, Tetsuwan Scientific is aiming to automate the end-to-end process of experimentation and discovery.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 December 2024 20:18 IST
Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments

Photo Credit: Tetsuwan Scientific

The startup envisions automating the scientific intent itself to speed up inventions and discovery

Highlights
  • Tetsuwan Scientific was founded by Cristian Ponce and Théo Schäfer
  • The startup is building robots in the shape of square glass structures
  • It wants to integrate intelligent software into lab robotics
Advertisement

Tetsuwan Scientific, a San Francisco-based startup, is building artificial intelligence (AI) robotics that can perform the tasks of a scientist. The co-founders, CEO Cristian Ponce and the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Théo Schäfer, brought the startup out of stealth in November after a successful seed round funding. The company aims to build intelligent software that can be integrated with lab robotics to automate the entire process of scientific discovery and invention, right from creating a hypothesis to running experiments, and drawing conclusions.

Building AI-Powered Robotics Scientists

Founded in 2023, the startup was working in stealth for the last year-and-a-half to build its first product — an AI scientist that can run experiments. It is now out of stealth and is currently working with La Jolla Labs in RNA therapeutic drug development. On its website, the startup has detailed its vision and the first product it is working on. Notably, it does not have any products in the public domain yet.

Highlighting the problem statement it aims to solve, the startup says that automation in science is focused on high volume of experiments instead of a high variety. This is because lab robots currently require extensive programming to replicate specific protocols. However, this has led to creation of a system that creates assembly lines instead of robots that can be assistant to scientists, the company said.

Tetsuwan Scientific stated that the problem is that robots cannot understand the scientific intent, and thus, cannot carry out an experiment on its own. However, looking at generative AI models, the company says, it is now possible to bridge this communication gap and teach robots how to act like a scientist. It is a two-pronged problem that requires an intelligent software combined with a versatile robotics hardware.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Ponce highlighted that large language models (LLMs) can bridge the software gap by allowing developers to communicate scientific intent to a robot without the requirement of writing thousands of lines of code. The CEO highlighted that the Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework can also help in keeping AI hallucination down.

As per the publication, Tetsuwan Scientific is building non-humanoid robots. These robots, also showcased on the website, are large square shaped glass-like structure that are said to evaluate results and make changes to scientific experiments without requiring human intervention. These robots are said to be powered by AI software and sensors to gain knowledge about technical standards such as calibration, liquid class characterisation, and other properties.

Notably, the startup is currently in the initial stages towards its ultimate goal of building independent robotic AI scientists that can automate the entire scientific process and invent things.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tetsuwan Scientific, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Robots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Leaked Renders Show Expected Design, Colour Options
Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Tipped to Offer Upgraded Camera Capabilities
  4. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  7. NISAR Satellite Launch by ISRO And NASA Set for March 2025
  8. Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials for First Time
  2. Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France
  3. Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments
  4. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Leaked Renders Show Expected Design, Colour Options
  5. Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
  6. Amazon and Universal Music Group Expand Partnership to Address ‘Unlawful AI-Generated Content’
  7. Nokia Could Be Developing a Digital Asset Encryption Device, Patent Filing Suggests
  8. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  9. Robot Replicates Traditional Chinese Massage for Therapy and Wellness
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »