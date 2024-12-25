Realme 14 Pro 5G series is scheduled to launch in India in January 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased several features of the upcoming smartphone lineup on its social media handle. Realme 14 Pro 5G series will come equipped with a 1.5K display. Further, it is also confirmed to arrive in a Suede Grey colourway as one of the options. Notably, the lineup is expected to comprise two models — Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Meanwhile, it also teased several features of the upcoming Realme 14x 5G in India.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Features (Confirmed)

In subsequent posts on X (formerly Twitter), Realme India detailed several features of the upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G series. It is confirmed to sport a quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with 1.6mm bezels, 42-degree curvature and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming.

Dive into the luxurious unboxing of the #realme14ProSeries5G. From vegan suede leather to an eye-comforting 1.5K AMOLED display—it's a sight to behold!



Know more: https://t.co/vQV3iG8O7N pic.twitter.com/eXrWF94UPf — realme (@realmeIndia) December 25, 2024

Realme says its 14 Pro 5G series will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company also confirms one of the colourways of the smartphone. It will be offered in a Suede Grey colourway which has a vegan leather finish.

Meanwhile, the company also teased the upcoming Realme 14x 5G in India, confirming that it will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also feature an IP69 rating which is said to provide protection against high-pressure water jets and steam.

Colour Changing Design

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series is confirmed to come with a colour-changing back panel. The company recently showed off its cold-sensitive technology at a media event in Copenhagen. As per the claims, the colour of the rear cover changes when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius.

The colour shifts from Pearl White to Vibrant Blue when the Realme 14 Pro 5G series is exposed to 16 degrees Celcius or below temperatures. It reverses the colour as the temperature rises. To achieve the Pearl White finish, a fusion fibre process involving over 30 steps of craftsmanship using bio-based materials is said to have been implemented.

Realme says its upcoming smartphones have been co-created with the Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers.