Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch

Realme 14 Pro 5G series will be offered in a Suede Grey colourway which has a vegan leather finish.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 17:56 IST
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Quad-curved screen of the Realme 14 Pro 5G series will have 1.6mm bezels

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro 5G series is confirmed to sport a 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Realme 14x 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • Realme says it will have IP69 rating
Realme 14 Pro 5G series is scheduled to launch in India in January 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased several features of the upcoming smartphone lineup on its social media handle. Realme 14 Pro 5G series will come equipped with a 1.5K display. Further, it is also confirmed to arrive in a Suede Grey colourway as one of the options. Notably, the lineup is expected to comprise two models — Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Meanwhile, it also teased several features of the upcoming Realme 14x 5G in India.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Features (Confirmed)

In subsequent posts on X (formerly Twitter), Realme India detailed several features of the upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G series. It is confirmed to sport a quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with 1.6mm bezels, 42-degree curvature and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming. 

Realme says its 14 Pro 5G series will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company also confirms one of the colourways of the smartphone. It will be offered in a Suede Grey colourway which has a vegan leather finish.

Meanwhile, the company also teased the upcoming Realme 14x 5G in India, confirming that it will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also feature an IP69 rating which is said to provide protection against high-pressure water jets and steam.

Colour Changing Design

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series is confirmed to come with a colour-changing back panel. The company recently showed off its cold-sensitive technology at a media event in Copenhagen. As per the claims, the colour of the rear cover changes when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius.

The colour shifts from Pearl White to Vibrant Blue when the Realme 14 Pro 5G series is exposed to 16 degrees Celcius or below temperatures. It reverses the colour as the temperature rises. To achieve the Pearl White finish, a fusion fibre process involving over 30 steps of craftsmanship using bio-based materials is said to have been implemented.

Realme says its upcoming smartphones have been co-created with the Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers.

Comments


Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch
Comment
