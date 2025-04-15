Urban HX30 wireless headphones were launched in India on Monday. The over-the-ear headphones are equipped with 44mm audio drivers and feature touch controls. The Urban HX30 headphones offer support for Hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) that is claimed to cut external noise up to 32dB. The headphones have a dual-microphone system and include a single button that lets users switch between ANC and Transparency mode quickly. The Urban HX30 headphones are advertised to provide a maximum of 14 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Urban HX30 Price in India

The Urban HX30 wireless headphones come with an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. They are available in Black and White colour options. They can be purchased via Urban's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce websites and select offline retail partners across the country.

Urban HX30 Specifications

The newly launched Urban HX30 features 44mm drivers and AI-backed dual microphones. They have a Hybrid ANC mode that blocks out external sounds up to 32db. The headphones feature a dedicated button to turn the ANC on or off quickly.

There is also a Transparency mode on the Urban HX30 that lets outside sound in so the wearer can hear what's going on around them. The audio device supports multi-device connectivity and provides seamless pairing with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

The Urban HX30 headphones have a portable design with foldable ear cups and adjustable headband. The headphones have Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless pairing and an Aux mode for wired connectivity. They offer support for Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants for hands-free controls. They boast touch-sensitive controls to adjust volume, change tracks, attend calls or command voice assistants, among others.

Battery details of the Urban HX30 haven't been specified, but they are claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of playback time on a single charge. They support wired charging through the USB Type-C port.