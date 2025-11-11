Sony Announces State of Play Japan Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect

Sony has announced the next State of Play presentation for upcoming games on PS5. The special presentation will be dedicated to games developed in Japan and across Asia. State of Play Japan will be broadcast live on November 11 and will feature announcements on upcoming games.

The State of Play Japan presentation will be over 40 minutes long, Sony said in a PlayStation Blog announcement. The show will go live on PlayStation's YouTube channel on November 11 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (November 12 at 7am JST or November 12 at 3.30am IST).

Sony said the show would feature announcements on games created in Japan and Asia, alongside “other exciting updates.”

“From beloved series to distinctive indie creations, the show, hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji, will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles,” the PlayStation parent said in the blog.

Sony's announcement suggests the show will feature updates on both popular franchises and independent games on PS5. The show will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles on PlayStation's YouTube channel.

What to Expect from State of Play Japan

The State of Play will focus on games made in Japan, so one can expect an update on Sony's Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the 4v4 tag-team fighting game, developed by Japanese studio, Arc System Works. The fighting title was announced at Sony's State of Play presentation in June.

The show could also bring an update on Nioh 3. Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja also revealed Nioh 3 at the State of Play broadcast in June. At the same presentation, Japanese developer Grasshopper Manufacture unveiled Romeo is a Dead Man, an action title set to launch in 2026 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game could show up at State of Play Japan again.

Capcom's Pragmata and Resident Evil: Requiem could also get further updates during the show. Both games are slated to launch in 2026. PlayStation users, of course, want an announcement on Bloodborne — either a Bloodborne sequel or a remaster of the original on PS5 and PC. It's best, however, to not keep your hopes up.