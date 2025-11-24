Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Xiaomi 17 was unveiled in China in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 14:53 IST
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Xiaomi 17 (pictured) was launched in China alongside Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch 2K OLED flat display
  • Ultra model could offer 100W fast charging and ultrasonic fingerprint
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max may remain exclusive to China
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 was recently launched in China alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and all three models are equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is also expected to make its way to India alongside other global markets in the future, according to a tipster who has leaked the India launch timeline of the Xiaomi 17 model. It could be accompanied by the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 Pro models, which feature secondary displays surrounding the rear camera module, may not be available outside China.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are being tested in India and may be introduced in the country by March 2026. The Ultra variant has yet to be officially unveiled, but several leaked details of the purported handset have already surfaced online.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch 2K OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It will likely support 100W wired fast charging.

For cameras, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to offer a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and next-generation LOFIC technology to reduce glare and improve clarity. It may also include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPE periscope telephoto sensor with 4×4 RMSC technology for sharper zoom. Xiaomi's custom full-lens optical system is also expected to enhance focusing accuracy, while the front camera may use a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50M sensor.

The tipster added that the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro may not arrive in global markets outside China. The Pro variants were introduced in China alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 model in September. 

The company has confirmed that the Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will arrive in India soon. It may come with the Xiaomi 17 series handsets.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 India launch, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery
Steam Machine Will Be Priced Like a PC With 'Same Level of Performance', Valve Says

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G57 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme C85 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  4. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  5. Realme 16 Pro Key Features Leaked; Could Be Available in These Colourways
  6. Snapdragon Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  7. Tim Cook to Remain Apple CEO Till 'At Least' Mid-2026
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could See Exynos Chip Return Due to This Reason
  10. Here's When the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Might Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $86,900 as Market Shows Early Signs of Rotation
  2. Steam Machine Will Be Priced Like a PC With 'Same Level of Performance', Valve Says
  3. Poco Pad M1 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Kirin 9030 Chipset
  5. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  8. Snapdragon-Powered Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  9. Apple, Amazon, Meta Among US Tech Giants Opposing Jio, Vi’s 6GHz Band Allocation Demand: Report
  10. Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »