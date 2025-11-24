Xiaomi 17 was recently launched in China alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and all three models are equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is also expected to make its way to India alongside other global markets in the future, according to a tipster who has leaked the India launch timeline of the Xiaomi 17 model. It could be accompanied by the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 Pro models, which feature secondary displays surrounding the rear camera module, may not be available outside China.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are being tested in India and may be introduced in the country by March 2026. The Ultra variant has yet to be officially unveiled, but several leaked details of the purported handset have already surfaced online.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch 2K OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It will likely support 100W wired fast charging.

For cameras, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to offer a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and next-generation LOFIC technology to reduce glare and improve clarity. It may also include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPE periscope telephoto sensor with 4×4 RMSC technology for sharper zoom. Xiaomi's custom full-lens optical system is also expected to enhance focusing accuracy, while the front camera may use a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50M sensor.

The tipster added that the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro may not arrive in global markets outside China. The Pro variants were introduced in China alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 model in September.

The company has confirmed that the Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will arrive in India soon. It may come with the Xiaomi 17 series handsets.