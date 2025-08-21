Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5 in India's foldable smartphone market.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 August 2025 10:36 IST
Left to right: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the only foldable with an IP68 rating
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5 are slimmer than most foldables
  • The Samsung and Google foldables ship with Android 16 out-of-the-box
Google unveiled its flagship Pixel 10 series on Wednesday at the Made by Google event. The latest smartphone lineup from the Mountain View-based tech giant includes four models. While all of them pack impressive hardware, the limelight is once again on the top-of-the-line Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which features several upgrades over its predecessor. For example, it becomes the only book-style foldable smartphone in the market to get an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

But with a commanding price tag, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold once again falls into the vicinity of other flagship foldables, namely the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Vivo X Fold 5. Here is a detailed comparison of the three flagship handsets.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Price in India Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - The price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India is set at Rs. 1,72,999. It is available in a single 256GB storage variant and can be purchased in two colour options: Moonstone and Jade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants, priced at Rs. 1,86,999 and Rs. 2,16,999, respectively.

The handset is available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow colourways, along with an online-exclusive Mint shade.

Vivo X Fold 5 - Vivo X Fold 5 price in India is set at Rs. 1,49,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage option. It is available in a single Titanium Grey finish.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Design, Display and Processor

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a new gearless hinge, which is reportedly twice as durable as the preceding model. It becomes the first foldable to come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The phone measures 155.2 × 76.3 × 10.8 mm (folded) and 155.2 × 150.4 × 5.2 mm (unfolded). It weighs 258 grams.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 6.4-inch OLED cover display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 408ppi pixel density, and 3,000nits peak brightness. It also features an 8.0-inch Super Actua Flex OLED display, boasting the same peak brightness level, 120Hz refresh rate, and 373ppi pixel density.

The handset is powered by a Tensor G5 chipset and a Titan M2 security chip. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 16 and is promised to receive seven years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable smartphones in the market. It is equipped with an Armor FlexHinge, which has a multi-rail structure for reduced crease visibility. It measures 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm (unfolded) and 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm (folded), and weighs 215 grams. The phone also has an IP48 water and dust resistance rating.

Moving on to the display, the handset boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 422ppi pixel density and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also has an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display on the inside, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 368ppi pixel density, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and will also receive seven generations of Android OS updates.

Vivo X Fold 5 - The Vivo X Fold 5 nearly matches the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in terms of sleekness. There is a folding mechanism with a carbon fibre support hinge. The handset offers IP58 and IP59 water resistance along with IP5X dust protection. It measures 159.68 x 72.60 x 9.20mm (folded) and 159.68 x 142.29 x 4.30mm (unfolded), and weighs 217 grams.

The Vivo X Fold 5 features a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 2,748 × 1,172 pixel resolution and an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED inner display with a 2,480 × 2,200 pixel resolution. Both panels have a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits local peak brightness, and Zeiss Master colour certifications.

Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Cameras

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports a triple rear camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 127-degree field of view (FoV), and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

There are also identical 10-megapixel selfie cameras on the cover and main displays.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 also has a triple rear camera unit. It features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS support, and an 85-degree field of view, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

You also get two 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both screens.

Vivo X Fold 5 - The Vivo X Fold 5 gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, an f/2.55 aperture and OIS support, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera with an f/2.05 aperture.

For selfies, the handset uses two 20-megapixel cameras with an f/2.4 aperture on the inner and outer screens.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Battery

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold packs a 5,015mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a 4,400mAh battery and a 25W charging speed. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

Vivo X Fold 5 - The Vivo X Fold 5 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

FAQs:

Q. What is the price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India?

The price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India is set at Rs. 1,72,999. It is available in a single configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India?

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India starts at Rs. 1.74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also offered in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants, which are priced considerably higher.

Q. What is the price of the Vivo X Fold 5 in India?

The price of Vivo X Fold 5 in India is set at Rs. Rs. 1,49,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration.

Q. What is the IP rating of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Q. What is the IP rating of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Q. What is the IP rating of the Vivo X Fold 5?

The Vivo X Fold 5 features IP58 and IP59 water resistance, as well as IP5X dust protection.

Key Specs
Display (Primary)8.00-inch8.00-inch8.03-inch
Cover Display6.40-inch6.50-inch6.53-inch
Cover Resolution1080x2364 pixels2520x1080 pixels1172x2748 pixels
ProcessorTensor G5-Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera10-megapixel + 10-megapixel 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM16GB12GB16GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB512GB
Battery Capacity5015mAh4400mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
Resolution2152x2076 pixels1968x2184 pixels2480x2200 pixels
GENERAL
BrandGoogleSamsungVivo
ModelPixel 10 Pro FoldGalaxy Z Fold 7X Fold 5
Release dateAugust 20, 2025July 9, 2025June 25, 2025
AI EnabledYesYesYes
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)155.20 x 150.40 x 5.2072.80 x 158.40 x 8.90159.68 x 142.29 x 4.30
Weight (g)258.00215.00217.00
IP ratingIP68--
Battery capacity (mAh)501544006000
Removable batteryNo--
Fast charging30W Fast Charging-80W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
Wireless Charging TypeQi2-40W
ColoursJade, MoonstoneBlue Shadow, Jetblack, Silver ShadowTitanium Grey
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz-120 Hz
Screen size (inches)8.008.008.03
Resolution2152x2076 pixels1968x2184 pixels2480x2200 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)373368-
SECOND DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.506.53
Resolution1080x2364 pixels2520x1080 pixels1172x2748 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)408422-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core-octa-core
Processor makeTensor G5Snapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM16GB12GB16GB
Internal storage256GB256GB, 512GB512GB
Expandable storageNo--
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 10.5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 10.8-megapixel (f/3.1)200-megapixel (f/f1.7) + 12-megapixel (f/f2.2) + 10-megapixel (f/f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.57) + 50-megapixel (f/2.05) + 50-megapixel (f/2.55)
No. of Rear Cameras333
Rear autofocusYes--
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera10-megapixel (f/2.2) + 10-megapixel (f/2.2)10-megapixel (f/f2.2) + 10-megapixel (f/f2.2)20-megapixel (f/2.4) + 20-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Front Cameras222
Pop-Up CameraNo--
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-Angle-Ultra Wide-Angle
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)Telephoto-Telephoto
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
SkinPixel UIOne UI 8OriginOS 5
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi 7YesYes-
BluetoothYes, v 6.00YesYes, v 5.40
NFCYes-Yes
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs2-2
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM--
4G/ LTEYes--
5GYes--
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIM--
4G/ LTEYes--
5GYes--
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYes-
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Face unlock--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 10 Series Gets Upgraded Gboard With Voice-Activated AI Writing Tools

