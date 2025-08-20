Technology News
Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 26; Design, Key Features Revealed

Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 14:16 IST
Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 26; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera
  • The handset will sport a quad-curved ALOMED display
  • The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery
Vivo T4 Pro 5G is confirmed to arrive in India later this month. Alongside announcing the launch date, the company revealed the design of the handset. It also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone, including display, camera, chipset and battery details. It will feature a quad-curved display and a triple rear camera unit. The phone is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Pro variant will join the existing Vivo T4 5G series models in the country. 

Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 26 at 12 pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be priced in the country between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000, the company added. A Flipkart microsite is now live, confirming the handset's availability on the e-commerce platform. The promotional poster shows the phone in blue and golden colourways.

In the press release, the company reveals that the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with 3X zoom support. The handset appears to have a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. The camera island holds two cameras, while a third camera and a ring-like Aura Light feature are arranged beside it.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will sport a quad-curved AMOLED display and measure 7.53mm in thickness. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. The promotional images confirm that the phone will come with AI-backed imaging and productivity tools.

The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G will succeed the Vivo T3 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The preceding model launched at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G, Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo T4 Pro 5G Features, Vivo T4 5G Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 26; Design, Key Features Revealed
