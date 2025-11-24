Realme 16 Pro is reportedly in development as a successor to the Realme 15 Pro. A new leak has surfaced online hinting at the phone's possible colour options, specifications, and RAM and storage configurations. The Realme 16 Pro is expected to be available in three colourways, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch display and a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 16 Pro could also be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Realme 16 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

A post on X by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that Realme 16 Pro will be launched in four RAM and storage options in the country — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is said to be offered in grey, gold and purple shades.

For comparison, the Realme 15 Pro was launched in similar four RAM and storage options, but it is available in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green shades.

Based on the latest leak, we can expect the Realme 16 Pro to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a dual rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. This would be a significant upgrade over the camera setup on the Realme 15 Pro, which comprised a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

On the front, the Realme 16 Pro could house a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Further, it is said to retain the 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support of its predecessor. The upcoming phone may run Android 16 with Realme UI 7 on top.

While there's no mention of the smartphone's processor, it's tipped to offer a 2.5GHz clock speed. Other expected features of the Realme 16 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The device could measure 162.6 x 77.6 x 7.75mm and weigh around 192 grams.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India in July this year alongside the standard Realme 15 5G with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999. It has a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.