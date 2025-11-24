Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 16 Pro Specifications, Colourways Leaked; Tipped to Feature 200 Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16 Pro Specifications, Colourways Leaked; Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 10:46 IST
Realme 16 Pro Specifications, Colourways Leaked; Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India in July this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro may come in four RAM and storage options
  • It is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • Realme 16 Pro could house a 50-megapixel camera for selfies
Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro is reportedly in development as a successor to the Realme 15 Pro. A new leak has surfaced online hinting at the phone's possible colour options, specifications, and RAM and storage configurations. The Realme 16 Pro is expected to be available in three colourways, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch display and a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 16 Pro could also be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Realme 16 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

A post on X by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that Realme 16 Pro will be launched in four RAM and storage options in the country — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is said to be offered in grey, gold and purple shades.

For comparison, the Realme 15 Pro was launched in similar four RAM and storage options, but it is available in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green shades.

Based on the latest leak, we can expect the Realme 16 Pro to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a dual rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. This would be a significant upgrade over the camera setup on the Realme 15 Pro, which comprised a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

On the front, the Realme 16 Pro could house a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Further, it is said to retain the 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support of its predecessor. The upcoming phone may run Android 16 with Realme UI 7 on top.

While there's no mention of the smartphone's processor, it's tipped to offer a 2.5GHz clock speed. Other expected features of the Realme 16 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The device could measure 162.6 x 77.6 x 7.75mm and weigh around 192 grams.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India in July this year alongside the standard Realme 15 5G with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999. It has a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible design elements inspired by HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones (limited to GOT edition)
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Solid everyday performance
  • Bad
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Bloatware
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 15 Pro, Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tim Cook to Remain Apple CEO Till ‘At Least’ Mid-2026, Claims Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Realme 16 Pro Specifications, Colourways Leaked; Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G57 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme C85 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  4. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  5. Realme 16 Pro Key Features Leaked; Could Be Available in These Colourways
  6. Snapdragon Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  7. Tim Cook to Remain Apple CEO Till 'At Least' Mid-2026
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could See Exynos Chip Return Due to This Reason
  10. Here's When the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Might Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $86,900 as Market Shows Early Signs of Rotation
  2. Steam Machine Will Be Priced Like a PC With 'Same Level of Performance', Valve Says
  3. Poco Pad M1 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Kirin 9030 Chipset
  5. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  8. Snapdragon-Powered Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  9. Apple, Amazon, Meta Among US Tech Giants Opposing Jio, Vi’s 6GHz Band Allocation Demand: Report
  10. Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »