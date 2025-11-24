Google recently announced a major step towards breaking down Apple's ‘walled garden' with the introduction of AirDrop support in Quick Share. While this functionality is currently limited to the Pixel 10 series, we now have confirmation of it coming to smartphones powered by Snapdragon chipsets in the "near future". It enables cross-platform sharing between Android and iOS devices, allowing Android users to share files securely and wirelessly with iPhone owners, using both Quick Share and AirDrop.

Snapdragon Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers Using Quick Share

During the announcement last week, Google said that it added support for AirDrop in Quick Share for the Pixel 10 series. This means the functionality is limited to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The tech giant, however, did confirm that it will be rolling out support to more Android devices in the future.

In a subsequent post on X, the official handle of Snapdragon teased the arrival of the same functionality on Snapdragon-powered smartphones. “Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future”, the company said.

Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future. https://t.co/IUvT23p5pq — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 21, 2025

For context, all of the handsets in the Google Pixel 10 series are powered by the proprietary Tensor G5 chipset. However, the rollout timeline for AirDrop support in Quick Share is yet to be revealed.

According to Google, Quick Share works with the Everyone for 10 minutes mode in AirDrop. With this setting enabled, Pixel users can open the content they wish to share and tap Share > Quick Share to transfer files. The Mountain View-based tech giant says this process does not use a workaround but a peer-to-peer connection. This means that the data is not routed through a server, and the shared content is never logged.

Quick Share cross-platform sharing is claimed to have built-in security and privacy safeguards and is independently tested. Google has worked with third-party penetration testing firm NetSPI, and the assessment concluded that the interoperability between Quick Share and AirDrop is secure, “notably stronger” than other industry implementations and does not leak any data.