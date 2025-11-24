Technology News
OnePlus Ace 6T Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of China Launch; Teased to Come With 8,000mAh Battery

The OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to have the biggest battery cell of any OnePlus smartphone to date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 November 2025 09:10 IST
OnePlus Ace 6T Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of China Launch; Teased to Come With 8,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to come in three colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6T sports a flat frame with narrow bezels and a large display
  • The handset appears in black, green, and violet colourways
  • OnePlus has confirmed a massive 8,000mAh battery on the phone
The OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to be launched in China soon as the non-flagship sibling of the OnePlus 15. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has shared several images of the upcoming handset, providing us with the first look at its design and expected colourways. It is confirmed ot come with a flat frame design and a square camera deco, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15. The OnePlus Ace 6T is teased to come with an 8,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 6T Leak

OnePlus shared the first look of the OnePlus Ace 6T in a Weibo post. The handset is shown in three colourways — black, green, and violet. As per the brand, it will sport a large flat display with “ultra-narrow” bezels for more immersion. The handset is teased to have a glass-fibre rear panel that provides a “silk glass” feel and resists fingerprints.

oneplus ace 6t design black weibo OnePlus

Black colourway of the OnePlus Ace 6T
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

At the back, the OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to have a square camera module that resembles the unit on the OnePlus 15. It appears to have dual sensors, placed in a vertical pill-shaped layout. We can also see an LED flash alongside the cameras.

Apart from this, the OnePlus Ace 6T is also teased to get a customisable Plus key. Like its flagship equivalent, it is expected to serve as a shortcut key that can be customised for various system actions, such as silent, torch, camera, translate, flashlight, recording, screenshot, and do not disturb mode. Further, it could be used to activate the Plus Mind AI feature as well.

Alongside the design and colourways of the OnePlus Ace 6T, the company has also revealed a key specification of the upcoming handset — its battery. As per the brand, the OnePlus Ace 6T will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. It is expected to have the biggest cell of any OnePlus smartphone to date.

While specifications remain under wraps, tipster @Gadgetsdata claimed that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is set to be launched in China this week. It is believed to be at par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of performance but more efficient than the aforementioned SoC.

Further, the handset may be equipped with dual rear cameras, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 15-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is expected to be launched as the OnePlus 15R in India and the global markets.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6T, OnePlus Ace 6T Battery, OnePlus Ace 6T Specifications, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus, OnePlus 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

