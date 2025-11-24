The OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to be launched in China soon as the non-flagship sibling of the OnePlus 15. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has shared several images of the upcoming handset, providing us with the first look at its design and expected colourways. It is confirmed ot come with a flat frame design and a square camera deco, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15. The OnePlus Ace 6T is teased to come with an 8,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 6T Leak

OnePlus shared the first look of the OnePlus Ace 6T in a Weibo post. The handset is shown in three colourways — black, green, and violet. As per the brand, it will sport a large flat display with “ultra-narrow” bezels for more immersion. The handset is teased to have a glass-fibre rear panel that provides a “silk glass” feel and resists fingerprints.

Black colourway of the OnePlus Ace 6T

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

At the back, the OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to have a square camera module that resembles the unit on the OnePlus 15. It appears to have dual sensors, placed in a vertical pill-shaped layout. We can also see an LED flash alongside the cameras.

Apart from this, the OnePlus Ace 6T is also teased to get a customisable Plus key. Like its flagship equivalent, it is expected to serve as a shortcut key that can be customised for various system actions, such as silent, torch, camera, translate, flashlight, recording, screenshot, and do not disturb mode. Further, it could be used to activate the Plus Mind AI feature as well.

Alongside the design and colourways of the OnePlus Ace 6T, the company has also revealed a key specification of the upcoming handset — its battery. As per the brand, the OnePlus Ace 6T will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. It is expected to have the biggest cell of any OnePlus smartphone to date.

While specifications remain under wraps, tipster @Gadgetsdata claimed that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is set to be launched in China this week. It is believed to be at par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of performance but more efficient than the aforementioned SoC.

Further, the handset may be equipped with dual rear cameras, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 15-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is expected to be launched as the OnePlus 15R in India and the global markets.

