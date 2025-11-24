Technology News
Poco Pad M1 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut

The upcoming Poco Pad M1 is expected to run on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 15:44 IST
Poco Pad M1 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut

Photo Credit: X/ Poco

Poco Pad M1 is confirmed to sport a 12.1-inch display

Highlights
  • The tablet feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with Adreno 732 GPU
  • A Google Play Console listing confirms Poco Pad M1's moniker
  • Reports suggest its 8GB+256GB model may cost EUR 349 (Rs. 36,000)
The Poco Pad M1 is expected to launch in global markets on November 26. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a listing for the upcoming tablet has allegedly surfaced on a certification website. The listing confirms its moniker and also sheds light on some of its specifications. The Poco Pad M1 is said  to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 732 GPU. It may run on Android 15.

Poco Pad M1 Google Play Console Listing

The upcoming Poco Pad M1 bears the model number 2509ARPBDG, according to Tech Outlook, which spotted the tablet on the Google Play Console. The listing has the codename flute, which is also used as the codename for the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. This suggests that the upcoming tablet could be a rebranded version of the same.

poco pad m1 tech outlook Poco Pad M1

Poco Pad M1's design, as per the Google Play Console
Photo Credit: via Tech Outlook

As per the listing, the Poco Pad M1 may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, with its prime core operating at 2.80GHz. The database reveals it may be paired with an Adreno 732 GPU running at 900MHz, along with 8GB of RAM. The tablet is expected to run on Android 15.

The Poco Pad M1 appears to sport a 1,600 x 2,560 resolution display with a 320ppi (xhdpi) pixel density, as per the listing.

It's also worth noting that the company, has already begun teasing several details about the tablet. It is confirmed to come with a 12.1-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it will carry a single rear camera housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. The tablet is expected to pack a 12,000mAh battery.

Reports suggest that the Poco Pad M1's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 36,000). It is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It could come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It might also support 33W wired fast charging and come with an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

The Poco Pad M1 will be launched on November 26 at 4pm local time in Bali (1:30pm IST). It is expected to arrive alongside the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro in the global markets.

Further reading: Poco Pad M1, Poco Pad M1 features, Poco Pad M1 Specifications, Poco Pad M1 launch, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Redmi Pad 2 Pro specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco Pad M1 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
