Vijay Sales' Black Friday sale is live with reduced prices across a wide range of electronics, spanning smartphones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and more products. Several iPhone 16 variants have also received price drops. Alongside direct discounts, the retailer is extending bank offers, exchange bonuses and additional deal benefits on Apple handsets, bringing the effective prices of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus lower than their usual market tags.

Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Discount on Vijay Sales

The iPhone 16 was launched in India in 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. Following the iPhone 17 launch last year, its price was reduced to Rs. 69,900. During the Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 with a 5 percent discount for Rs. 66,490.

Vijay Sales Black Friday offer on iPhone 16

This translates into a price drop of Rs. 3,410. Apart from the price cut, the retailer also offers a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions. The same offer is also valid on EMI transactions, enabling customers to buy the iPhone 16 without paying its entire cost upfront.

There are discounts on IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and American Express Credit Cards as well.

Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Plus Discount on Vijay Sales

The iPhone 16 Plus is currently listed for Rs. 76,690 on Vijay Sales for the base variant with 128GB of storage. Its usual price is Rs. 79,900. This translates to a discount of roughly 4 percent, and it can be availed of without using bank cards or other payment offers.

Vijay Sales Black Friday offer on iPhone 16 Plus

The same bank offers and EMI options also apply to the iPhone 16 Plus, too. Customers can also utilise exchange offers to reduce the price of the new smartphone. However, the final discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of the old device, as well as the availability of the offer at the buyer's location. It's best to read the terms and conditions of the offer before making a purchase during these sale events.