  Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Available at Discounted Prices on Vijay Sales

Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Available at Discounted Prices on Vijay Sales

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 November 2025 12:28 IST
Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Available at Discounted Prices on Vijay Sales

iPhone 16 Plus (pictured) can be purchased with a discount on Vijay Sales during the sale

Highlights
  • The iPhone 16 is available for Rs. 66,490 on Vijay Sales during the sale
  • The iPhone 16 Plus is now priced at Rs. 76,690, down from Rs. 79,900
  • Buyers can get an extra Rs. 4,000 off via ICICI and SBI credit cards
Vijay Sales' Black Friday sale is live with reduced prices across a wide range of electronics, spanning smartphones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and more products. Several iPhone 16 variants have also received price drops. Alongside direct discounts, the retailer is extending bank offers, exchange bonuses and additional deal benefits on Apple handsets, bringing the effective prices of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus lower than their usual market tags.

Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Discount on Vijay Sales

The iPhone 16 was launched in India in 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. Following the iPhone 17 launch last year, its price was reduced to Rs. 69,900. During the Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 with a 5 percent discount for Rs. 66,490.

vijay sales iphone 16 iPhone 16

Vijay Sales Black Friday offer on iPhone 16

This translates into a price drop of Rs. 3,410. Apart from the price cut, the retailer also offers a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions. The same offer is also valid on EMI transactions, enabling customers to buy the iPhone 16 without paying its entire cost upfront.

There are discounts on IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and American Express Credit Cards as well.

Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Plus Discount on Vijay Sales

The iPhone 16 Plus is currently listed for Rs. 76,690 on Vijay Sales for the base variant with 128GB of storage. Its usual price is Rs. 79,900. This translates to a discount of roughly 4 percent, and it can be availed of without using bank cards or other payment offers.

vijay sales iphone 16 plus iPhone 16

Vijay Sales Black Friday offer on iPhone 16 Plus

The same bank offers and EMI options also apply to the iPhone 16 Plus, too. Customers can also utilise exchange offers to reduce the price of the new smartphone. However, the final discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of the old device, as well as the availability of the offer at the buyer's location. It's best to read the terms and conditions of the offer before making a purchase during these sale events.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Further reading: Iphone 16, iphone 16 price in india, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India, iPhone, Vijay Sales, Black Friday
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Available at Discounted Prices on Vijay Sales
