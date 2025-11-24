Technology News
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Kirin 9030 Chipset

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition are said to feature a 50-megapixel 1/.28-inch sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 15:32 IST
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Kirin 9030 Chipset

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is confirmed to pack up to 16GB RAM

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max, Mate 80 RS Master Edition may get 6.9-inch screen
  • Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition will pack 20GB RAM
  • They could use a new generation dual-layer display made by Linglong
Huawei Mate 80 series is all set to launch in China on November 25. A day before the formal announcement, the specifications of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition models have leaked online. Both handsets are tipped to come with a 6.9-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The rear camera setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and dual telephoto shooters. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is likely to be powered by a Kirin 9030 series chipset.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max, Mate 80 RS Master Edition Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo leaked the key specifications of Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition. The tipster claims that both smartphones will have a new generation dual-layer display made with a 6.9-inch OLED LTPO flat screen with 1.5K resolution. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is tipped to run on a Kirin 9030 series processor.

The rear camera unit of Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition is said to include a 50-megapixel 1/.28-inch sensor alongside dual telephoto cameras and a second-generation Red Maple Imaging sensor. This spectral imaging sensor is included in the Huawei Mate 70 series. 

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max's camera system could support focal lengths of 1x, 2x, 4x and 10x by default. The first telephoto lens is said to support 4x zoom with a 96mm equivalent focal length. Details about the second telephoto lens's native focal length are still under wraps. Further, the phone is said to have a metal build and improved heat dissipation capabilities.

The company is scheduled to launch the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition alongside the standard Mate 80 and Mate 80 Pro models in China on November 25. The launch will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is confirmed to be available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. It will be offered in Aurora Blue, Polar Night Black, Polar Silver and Polar Day Gold (translated from Chinese) shades. The Mate 80 RS Master Edition, in contrast, will be released in 20GB + 512GB and 20GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations and Dark Black, Hibiscus and Pure White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
