Moto G57 Power 5G was launched in India on Monday, and the latest budget smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Powering the new Motorola handset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a 391ppi pixel density, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. It will be offered via Flipkart in India in a single storage configuration.

Moto G57 Power 5G Power Price in India, Availability

Moto G57 Power 5G price is set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, as part of an introductory offer, the handset will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, which includes a bank offer and a special launch discount.

The new smartphone will go on sale in India on December 3 at noon via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other retail channels. The Moto G57 Power will be offered in Pantone Regatta, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Corsair colourways.

Moto G57 Power Specifications, Features

The Moto G57 Power dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16. It sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display also supports Smart Water Touch 2.0, which improves wet-hand usability and screen responsiveness.

It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Moto G57 Power's chipset features four efficiency cores with a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz and four performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz.

For optics, the Moto G57 Power gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony LYT-600 primary shooter. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view and a two-in-one light sensor. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. It is capable of shooting up to 2K resolution videos at up to 60 fps.

It also ships with a suite of AI-powered camera features, like Shot Optimisation, Auto Smile Capture, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Reimagine Auto Frame, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Sky, Color Pop, and Cinematic Photos.

The Moto G57 Power supports 5G, 4G LTE Bluetooth 5.1, dual band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an e-compass. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Motorola's new G series phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The Moto G57 Power measures 166.23x76.50x8.60mm in dimensions and weighs about 210.6g.