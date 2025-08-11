The launch of Vivo Vision might not be too far away, according to a social media post by a company official on Monday. The mixed reality headset was first unveiled at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in March, sporting a design very similar to the Apple Vision Pro. However, it was not available to the public, and its prototype was expected to arrive in mid-2025. The company is reportedly gearing up for its launch. According to the official, Vivo has also set up a mixed reality experience zone for select personnel to test the headset and experiment with its features before it is publicly released.

Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Launch

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Han Boxiao, Product Manager at Vivo, announced the development of the Vivo Vision mixed reality headset. The official also shared an image showcasing the design of the device, and it appears identical to the original design, which was showcased in March.

On the front, you get a large glass visor. There is also a thick headband at the back that holds the mixed reality headset in place when worn by the user. Interestingly, both of these design elements resemble the Apple Vision Pro. We can also see a physical rotating dial at the top of the right arm of the product, along with two buttons visible below it.

As per the executive, the brand also set up an MR experience zone where they got a chance to experience the product and were impressed by three key innovations. First, the feeling of weight is “very light” at the front, and it is comfortable to wear. While the exact weight was not revealed, they compared it to the comfort while wearing the AirPods Max headphones.

Second, the design of the Vivo Vision is “very addictive” and is described as “amazing, simple, and elegant”. The executive also paid emphasis to the user experience, but could not reveal many details.

However, it remains to be seen whether this is just the prototype that was anticipated to be released in mid-2025 or the mass-market version. While its launch date is still under wraps, the press conference regarding the Vivo Vision mixed reality headset is in “full preparation”, as per the official.

