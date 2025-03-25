Vivo Vision was unveiled in China on Tuesday at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, as a new mixed reality headset from the Chinese smartphone maker. The device bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Vision Pro, which was unveiled in 2023 and went on sale last year. The prototype is expected to be unveiled in mid-2025 and will be part of the company's Blue Technology Matrix, which will utilise AI technology for devices that have everyday applications.

Vivo Vision Announced Alongside New Robotics Lab

The new mixed reality headset was unveiled at the ongoing Boao Forum by Vivo Executive VP and COO Hu Baishan. The design of the wearable spatial computer appears to be heavily inspired by the Apple Vision Pro, which is available to purchase in select markets, with a $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) price tag.

Vivo Vision (left) and the Apple Vision Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo and Apple

An image of the Vivo Vision shared by the company suggests that the headset will arrive will resemble a pair of ski goggles. Like Apple's spatial computer, the visor on the Vivo Vision indicates the presence of multiple sensors that are expected to enable various augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features. We can also see two sensors at the bottom of the frame, which could be used for hand and finger gesture tracking.

We can also see a thick headband that is expected to hold the Vivo Vision in place when worn by a user, and it closely resembles the one seen on the Apple Vision Pro. It is currently unclear whether Vivo's headset will operate independently, or whether it must be tethered to a computer.

Vivo also announced that it has established a new robotics lab, and teased the arrival of its upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra handset at the Boao Forum. The executive said Vivo will develop the "brain" and "eyes" of robots using the "real-time spatial computing capabilities accumulated through [the] Vivo Vision".

There's no word from the Chinese company on how much the Vivo Vision will cost, but a prototype will reportedly be launched in mid-2025. We can also expect to hear more details about the device's specifications, as well as the operating system it runs on, in the coming weeks or months.

