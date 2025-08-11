Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro TWS headset was launched in India on Monday alongside the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro handsets. It features a 12.4mm dynamic driver in each earphone, dual device connectivity and an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance. Oppo claims that the earphones have TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 54 hours. The earbuds offer support for touch controls and up to 47ms ultra-low latency with a dedicated gaming mode.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Price in India, Availability

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,799 and will go on sale starting August 27 via Flipkart and the Oppo India website. The company says that the TWS headset will be available in Black and White colour options.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro sports an in-ear design with stems. Each earphone is equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic driver with titanium plating. The wireless headset is said to offer enhanced bass tuning for deep, balanced, and immersive audio. The Enco Master customisable equaliser is also available via the Hey Melody app, with three presets and a six-band EQ.

The TWS headset offers Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity, as well as AAC and SBC audio codecs. It features touch controls, support for Google Fast Pairing and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Gamers can access a low-latency mode that reduces audiovisual lag to 47ms.

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro headset features a 58mAh battery in each earphone, while the charging case holds a 560mAh battery. The earphones are claimed to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. With the case, they are said to offer a playback time of up to 54 hours.

A quick 10-minute charge provides up to four hours of playback on the earphones. The charging case has a USB Type-C charging port. Each earbud weighs 4.3g, while with the case, the earphones weigh 47.2g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.