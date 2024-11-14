Technology News
  Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot

Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot

Fortnite is currently running a Chapter 2 Remix season, with locations and loot inspired from the second chapter of the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 November 2024 12:20 IST
Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite OG features the map from Chapter 1, Season 1

Highlights
  • Fortnite launched in early access in 2017 with two game modes
  • Fortnite OG will launch permanently on December 6
  • The game now offers six different modes, including Lego Fortnite
Epic Games is bringing back the original Fortnite permanently, featuring the map and loot from the first season of the game. Players will be able to experience the popular Battle Royale title from its early days starting December 9, the developer announced Tuesday. Fortnite launched in early access in 2017 with co-op and Battle Royale modes and quickly became a phenomenon. Fortnite is currently running a Chapter 2 Remix season, with locations and loot inspired from the second chapter of the game.

Fortnite OG Launch

Dubbed “Fortnite OG”, the throwback season was confirmed by Epic Games in a post on X Tuesday. “OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6,” the developer said. The post also featured an image of the map of the original season of Fortnite.

This is not the first time Epic Games is bringing back the original season of Fortnite. The studio launched a month-long season of Fortnite OG in November 2023 and received enthusiastic response from players. Following the launch of last year's Fortnite OG season, the game experienced its biggest day ever. Epic Games confirmed at the time that over 44.7 players logged in to the OG season and played the game for over 102 million hours.

Fortnite has gone through several seasonal updates and iterations over the years, completely transforming itself from the game it used to be at launch. It now offers six different modes, including Lego Fortnite and Rocket Racing, in addition to the wildly popular Battle Royale mode.

The game is now known for its massive season-ending events and in-game concerts from some of the biggest pop stars. Fortnite is currently in its fifth chapter, with Chapter 6 set to launch next month.

On November 2, Epic Games announced Chapter 2, the Remix, which brings back remixed and reimagined content from the game's second chapter, with weekly location and loot drops. Additionally, Chapter 2 Remix also features a host of rappers like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD. Fortnite is free-to-play across PC, Mac, mobile, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite OG, Fortnite Chapter 5, Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, Epic Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot
