Baidu Unveils Xiaodu AI Glasses With 16-Megapixel Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera

The newly unveiled Xiaodu AI Glasses offer support for several AI features including real-time conversations and object identification.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2024 17:54 IST
Baidu Unveils Xiaodu AI Glasses With 16-Megapixel Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera

Photo Credit: Baidu

Baidu's Xiaodu AI Glasses reportedly offer five hours of calling and audio playback

  • Baidu’s AI Glasses are said to weigh 45 grams
  • The smart glasses reportedly feature a four-microphone array
  • The Xiaodu AI Glasses are said to be powered by native LLMs
Baidu unveiled its Xiaodu AI Glasses in China on Tuesday. The Chinese tech giant introduced the AI-integrated smart glasses in China and it is reportedly equipped with an AI assistant that can perform several tasks for users. The Xiaodu AI Glasses are said to weigh 45g and feature a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera along with a four-microphone array. Baidu has used its native large language models (LLMs) for the wearable device, and pricing for the Xiaodu AI glasses is yet to be announced.

Baidu's Xiaodu AI Glasses Unveiled

At the 2024 Baidu World Conference, the tech giant unveiled the Xiaodu AI glasses (via Gizmochina) which are equipped with a Chinese language model developed by the company. Baidu is looking to tap into the rising popularity of AI-powered wearable devices and wants to compete with the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses with its offering.

The Xiaodu AI Glasses weigh 45g. They are equipped with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and a four-microphone array. The native AI assistant uses the camera and the microphone to receive information in visual and audio modalities, according to the company.

According to Baidu, the AI assistant can answer queries in real time — a feature the company calls “walk-and-ask queries”. The glasses can also be used for calorie recognition, object identification, audio-visual translation, and intelligent reminders.

Coming to the battery, Baidu's AI Glasses offer up to five hours of calling and playback time and 56 hours of standby time. They are said to take about 30 minutes to charge fully.

The Xiaodu AI Glasses run on the company's DuerOS AI operating system, and the same OS will also offer support for other Baidu platforms such as Baidu Maps, and Baike. The end goal appears to be creating a device that can be further enhanced with the integration of the Baidu ecosystem.

Further reading: Baidu, Xiaodu AI Glasses, AI, Artificial Intelligence
