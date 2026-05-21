Oppo recently launched the Find X9s in India, bringing a compact flagship design, Hasselblad-tuned cameras, and a large battery to the premium smartphone segment. It competes directly with the Vivo X300 FE, which offers a Zeiss-backed camera system and long software support, and the OnePlus 15, which focuses on flagship performance, fast charging, and AI-powered features. With all three handsets priced in a similar bracket, buyers may find it difficult to choose between them. We compare their prices, specifications, and features to see how they stack up against each other.

Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Price in India

Oppo Find X9s: The Oppo Find X9s starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB configuration, while the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at Rs. 89,999. It is available in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colour options.

Vivo X300 FE: The Vivo X300 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB configuration. The 12GB+512GB variant costs Rs. 89,999. The handset is offered in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colourways.

OnePlus 15: The OnePlus 15 carries a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB version. The top-end 16GB+512GB variant costs Rs. 79,999. Buyers can choose between Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet finishes.

Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Display, Software

Oppo Find X9s: The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 1256×2760 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 460ppi pixel density, support for 1.07 billion colours, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X300 FE: You get a 6.31-inch AMOLED display on the Vivo X300 FE that has a 1216×2640 pixel resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi pixel density, 94.38 percent screen-to-body ratio, SGS Low Blue Light certification, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The handset runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Vivo promises five years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. It also ships with IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistance ratings.

OnePlus 15: The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1272 x 2772 pixels, an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 165Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 450ppi pixel density, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It also supports Sun Display technology, Eye Comfort for Gaming, Motion Cues, Eye Comfort Reminders, and Reduce White Point features. The phone runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water-resistant certifications.

Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Processor, Battery

Oppo Find X9s: The Oppo Find X9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC paired with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone packs a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Vivo X300 FE: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Vivo X300 FE alongside an Adreno 829 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset also includes a 4,005 sq mm vapour chamber liquid cooling system for thermal management. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired Flash Charge and 40W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15: The OnePlus 15 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with clock speeds reaching up to 4.608GHz. The chipset is paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, a dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip, a Touch Response chip, up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The handset also includes a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber as part of the 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling system. OnePlus has added AI features such as Plus Mind, Google Gemini integration, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan, and AI PlayLab. The handset packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo Find X9s: For optics, the Oppo Find X9s features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It also carries a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and supports video recording at up to 4K 60fps.

The handset measures 156.98×73.93×7.99mm and weighs 202g.

Vivo X300 FE: The Vivo X300 FE carries a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS. The setup also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with OIS and up to 100x digital zoom, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with a 115-degree field of view. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 front camera with autofocus.

The X300 FE supports video recording at up to 4K 60fps. It measures 150.83×71.76×7.99mm and weighs 191g.

OnePlus 15: The OnePlus 15 features a triple rear camera setup powered by the DetailMax Image Engine. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x optical-quality zoom, and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide sensor. The phone also gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The rear cameras support 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K video capture at up to 120fps, while the front camera can record 4K video at up to 60fps.

The Infinite Black and Ultra Violet variants measure 161.4×76.7×8.2mm and weigh 215g, while the Sand Storm model measures 161.4×76.7×8.1mm and weighs 211g.

Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Which Should You Buy?

On paper, the OnePlus 15 offers the strongest overall specifications, including the fastest chipset, largest battery, and quickest charging speeds. The Vivo X300 FE is better suited to users who prioritise cameras and software support, while the Oppo Find X9s focuses on delivering a balanced flagship experience with versatile cameras and a large battery.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the brightest display?

The Vivo X300 FE offers the highest peak brightness at up to 5,000 nits, compared to 1,800 nits on the Oppo Find X9s and OnePlus 15.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The OnePlus 15 packs the largest battery among the three smartphones, with a 7,300mAh capacity.

3. Which phone offers the best performance?

The OnePlus 15 delivers the strongest performance on paper thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and advanced cooling hardware.