Xiaomi 17 Max was launched in China on Thursday as the fifth model in the tech giant's flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup. The handset was unveiled during the company's May 2026 event, which also witnessed the debut of Xiaomi YU7 GT electric vehicle, Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, and Xiaomi Ear Clip TWS. The Xiaomi 17 Max is powered by the same octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset that powers the other smartphones in the lineup. It gets a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the Xiaomi 17 Max packs the largest battery among all the Xiaomi 17 series phones.

Xiaomi 17 Max Price, Availability

The price of the Xiaomi 17 Max starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 5,099 (about Rs. 72,000) and CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 76,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 5,799 (about Rs. 82,000).

The Xiaomi 17 Max is currently available for pre-order in China and will go on sale in the country on May 25 via the Xiaomi online store. The Xiaomi 17 Max is offered in Pixel Black, Sky Blue, and White colour options.

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