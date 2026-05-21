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  • Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Tuned 200 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Max features the largest battery in the company’s flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 16:41 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Max features a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Max features a triple rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi 17 Max is powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • Xiaomi 17 Max is offered in two colour options
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Xiaomi 17 Max was launched in China on Thursday as the fifth model in the tech giant's flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup. The handset was unveiled during the company's May 2026 event, which also witnessed the debut of Xiaomi YU7 GT electric vehicle, Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, and Xiaomi Ear Clip TWS. The Xiaomi 17 Max is powered by the same octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset that powers the other smartphones in the lineup. It gets a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the Xiaomi 17 Max packs the largest battery among all the Xiaomi 17 series phones.

Xiaomi 17 Max Price, Availability

The price of the Xiaomi 17 Max starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 5,099 (about Rs. 72,000) and CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 76,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 5,799 (about Rs. 82,000).

The Xiaomi 17 Max is currently available for pre-order in China and will go on sale in the country on May 25 via the Xiaomi online store. The Xiaomi 17 Max is offered in Pixel Black, Sky Blue, and White colour options.

(This is a developing story…)

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Max Price, Xiaomi 17 Max Launch, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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