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Vivo X500 Pro Max Chipset and Battery Details Leaked; Could Arrive With Largest Battery in the Vivo X500 Lineup

Vivo X500 series might initially include three models, unlike the Vivo X300 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 10:53 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Chipset and Battery Details Leaked; Could Arrive With Largest Battery in the Vivo X500 Lineup

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 series is expected to succeed last year's Vivo X300 lineup

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max might feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to sport a 6.85-inch display
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched later this year. While its anticipated debut is still months away, leaks and rumours regarding the lineup's launch timeline, specifications, and features have been surfacing online for a while. Recently, a report highlighted that the series will initially include three models, unlike its predecessor, which initially comprised the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. The rumoured Vivo X500 series is also expected to be unveiled in China earlier than its predecessor was last year. Now, details regarding the battery capacity and chipset of a Vivo X500 series phone have surfaced online, suggesting that it could pack the largest battery among the lot.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

A Gizmochina report claims that the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, a prototype of which is currently said to be under testing. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by the unreleased octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process, like Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC.

This means the Vivo X500 Pro Max could feature the largest battery the smartphone maker has ever equipped its X series phones with. For reference, the Vivo X300 features a 6,040mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 6,510mAh. Meanwhile, the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra boasts a 6,600mAh battery. Lastly, the Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300s are backed by 6,500mAh and 7,100mAh batteries, respectively, making the Vivo X300s the only phone to feature a battery larger than 7,000mAh capacity.

This comes shortly after a leak revealed the display sizes of the three Vivo X500 models. The standard Vivo X500 model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, while the Vivo X500 Pro could boast a compact 6.31-inch touchscreen. On the other hand, the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with a large 6.85-inch screen. To recap, the Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, while the standard model gets a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is reportedly also expected to launch with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, featuring the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. On top of this, the smartphone could also ship with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Vivo X300s

Vivo X300s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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