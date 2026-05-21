Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched later this year. While its anticipated debut is still months away, leaks and rumours regarding the lineup's launch timeline, specifications, and features have been surfacing online for a while. Recently, a report highlighted that the series will initially include three models, unlike its predecessor, which initially comprised the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. The rumoured Vivo X500 series is also expected to be unveiled in China earlier than its predecessor was last year. Now, details regarding the battery capacity and chipset of a Vivo X500 series phone have surfaced online, suggesting that it could pack the largest battery among the lot.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

A Gizmochina report claims that the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, a prototype of which is currently said to be under testing. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by the unreleased octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process, like Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC.

This means the Vivo X500 Pro Max could feature the largest battery the smartphone maker has ever equipped its X series phones with. For reference, the Vivo X300 features a 6,040mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 6,510mAh. Meanwhile, the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra boasts a 6,600mAh battery. Lastly, the Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300s are backed by 6,500mAh and 7,100mAh batteries, respectively, making the Vivo X300s the only phone to feature a battery larger than 7,000mAh capacity.

This comes shortly after a leak revealed the display sizes of the three Vivo X500 models. The standard Vivo X500 model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, while the Vivo X500 Pro could boast a compact 6.31-inch touchscreen. On the other hand, the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with a large 6.85-inch screen. To recap, the Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, while the standard model gets a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is reportedly also expected to launch with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, featuring the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. On top of this, the smartphone could also ship with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.