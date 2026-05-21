Honor Win Turbo will launch in China next week, the company announced on Thursday. The upcoming handset has been in the rumour mill for some time now, and the brand has finally revealed its design and colour options via official teasers. A tipster, meanwhile, has also shed light on some of its key specifications. The Honor Win Turbo is tipped to arrive with a 1.5K flat display and a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

In a Weibo post, Honor has revealed that the upcoming Win Turbo smartphone will launch in China on May 29. The company has also started accepting pre-orders for the handset ahead of its official debut. The brand has also showcased the rear design of the smartphone. It appears to feature a rectangular camera module positioned in the upper-left corner of the rear panel.

The camera island appears similar to that seen on other Win-series models, although the arrangement of the sensors has been tweaked. Honor Win Turbo will be available in at least three colourways: Black, White, and Blue.

Honor has also confirmed that the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support.

Honor Win Turbo Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Blue and Black variants will feature a matte finish, while the White shade could have a Rococo-inspired marble-like texture.

The smartphone could sport a 1.5K LTPS flat display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The handset is also said to feature a metal middle frame. While it is a gaming-focused model, the Win Turbo is tipped to miss out on a built-in cooling fan.

The tipster claims Honor will equip the Win Turbo with a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It could be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Additional details about the phone, including its chipset, battery capacity, charging speeds, and software, are yet to be revealed by the brand.

We can expect more information to surface in the days leading up to the launch of the Honor Win Turbo, which is set for May 29 in China.