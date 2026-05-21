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Honor Developing Wide-Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, Tipster Claims

Honor's rumoured wide-folding handset could feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 17:52 IST
Honor Developing Wide-Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, Tipster Claims

Alongside Honor, Samsung could also launch a wide-folding phone

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Highlights
  • The Honor wide foldable could boast a 7.6-inch internal display
  • It may be powered by the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 platform
  • Wide-folding smartphones are expected as the next major trend
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After book-style foldables, smartphone manufacturers are now moving towards wide-folding handsets. Earlier reports have suggested that Samsung will launch the purported Galaxy Z Wide Fold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, while Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone is also believed to be one such device. According to a tipster, an unidentified manufacturer is testing a wide-foldable handset powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series. It is believed to be an upcoming foldable phone from Honor.

New Wide Foldable Smartphone from Honor

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), a smartphone manufacturer is currently evaluating a wide-folding handset powered by a 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series platform.

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Previous leaks suggest that the SoC may use a 2+3+3 Oryon CPU configuration, paired with a shared 16MB L2 cache. On the graphics side, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip is tipped to include an Adreno 845 GPU with a six-slice design, along with 12MB GMEM (graphics memory) and 6MB system-level cache.

Meanwhile, the Honor foldable is said to feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. While the exact dimensions are not final, the screen sizes reportedly hint towards a wider foldable form factor compared to existing traditional book-style foldables.

Although the leak does not mention the brand by name, the tipster suggested in the comments section that the purported phone is expected to launch in the first half of next year. It is believed to be an Honor smartphone. As of now, Honor has yet to officially confirm the existence of a wide foldable.

However, it is not just Honor that is testing a wide-folding handset. Multiple manufacturers are said to be refining similar folding designs, and the most notable among them is Samsung. The handset, dubbed Galaxy Z Fold Wide, could feature a 7.6-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a wider form factor similar to the Huawei Pura X. It is tipped to weigh around 200g and may carry two 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary sensor and an ultra-wide shooter.

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Further reading: honor, Wide Fold, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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