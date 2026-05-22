Realme has launched the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro in India alongside the Realme 16T and Realme Watch S5. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones arrive with a dual-driver audio system, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res wireless audio support, and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). The company has also equipped the earbuds with a six-microphone calling system, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, and low-latency gaming features. The Buds Air 8 Pro further offers IP55-rated dust and water resistance, wear detection support, fast charging capabilities, and up to 50 hours of total battery life.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro are priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. According to the company, buyers can avail of a Rs. 300 discount offer during the launch period. The earbuds are available in Master White and Master Black colour options.

The first sale is scheduled to begin at 12pm IST on June 3 and continue until 11:59pm IST on June 5. The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will be available through Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Realme.com, and offline retail stores across India.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Specifications

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro feature a coaxial dual-driver audio system comprising a 11mm dynamic bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. Realme says the earbuds offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz for audio reproduction across low, mid, and high frequencies. Each earbud houses three microphones, resulting in a six-microphone calling system. Realme says the setup is designed to improve voice clarity and reduce background noise during calls.

Realme's Buds Air 8 Pro support adaptive ANC with a noise reduction depth of up to 55dB. Realme has also included Transparency Mode, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds without removing the earbuds. A dedicated Voice Processing Unit based on bone-conduction technology is designed to improve voice pickup during calls. The company says the system can reduce environmental noise by up to 90dB and supports AI-powered noise cancellation and adaptive audio optimisation for clearer conversations.

For gaming, the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro support a dedicated Game Mode with latency as low as 45ms. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 6.1, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res wireless audio codec, dual-device connectivity, wear detection for automatic play and pause functionality, personalised pairing pop-ups on compatible Realme smartphones, and Google Fast Pair support for Android devices.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro support intelligent touch controls for media playback, call management, volume adjustment, and switching between ANC and Transparency Mode. The earbuds also support OTA firmware updates and voice assistant functionality.

Realme packs a 62mAh battery in each Buds Air 8 Pro earbud and a 590mAh cell inside the charging case. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 50 hours of total playback with the charging case, which has a USB Type-C port. Realme says a 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of music playback. The earbuds and charging case can be fully charged in about two hours, while charging the earbuds inside the case takes around one hour.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud weighs approximately 4.8g, while the total weight of the earbuds and charging case is about 53g.