Nike's Pegasus shoe range is easily among the ultimate daily drivers for runners, and in Gadgets 360 lingo, it gets a hardware refresh. Much like how every tech enthusiast understands the value of a definitive "daily driver." The Nike Pegasus 42 is just like a smartphone in your pocket or a laptop in your backpack: it may not sport flagship specs or promise bleeding-edge performance, but it handles most everyday workloads with flawless stability. What it truly values is continuous uptime, mechanical consistency and a predictable lifecycle over gimmicks.

Nike's Pegasus is an iconic shoe range and a name that needs no introduction in the performance running space. It is the athletic equivalent of the iPhone or the Thinkpad in the gadgets space, which has a vast history; similarly, Pegasus has a legendary four-decade product history and learnings.

I spent a few weeks trying the Nike Pegasus 42, which feels refined in every way and is now available in India for Rs. 12,995. Under the hood, the Pegasus 42 isn't just a cosmetic update, but Nike has executed a major internal architectural overhaul by introducing a brand-new, curved, full-length Air Zoom unit. There's much more in the package, and let me break down the all-new Nike Pegasus 42.

Nike Pegasus 42 Specifications:

Category - Road-Running Shoes

Colour Options - Five (Black+White, White+Metallic Silver, White+Hyper Pink, Volt Tint+Lime Blast, and Black

Weight - 300 grams (approx. for Men's US 10)

Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm, 37mm (heel) and 27mm (forefront)

Other Features - Full-length Air Zoom unit, ReactX foam midsole, Breathable upper, High-abrasion rubber outsole

Price - Rs. 12,995 (Available now)

Nike Pegasus 42 Overview

Nike says that the Pegasus 42 provides responsive cushioning and a smooth ride for everyday road runs. Thanks to the propulsive feel of a curved, full-length Air Zoom unit and a ReactX foam midsole, every stride delivers top-tier Nike racing-shoe performance. Even the fit has been refreshed, which gives more space in the forefoot and toe box.

Talking about upgrades, the ReactX foam is 13 percent more responsive than the previous React technology. The breathable upper features a lightweight mesh that feels softer than earlier iterations, helping your feet stay comfortable during long runs. Nike also says an updated Waffle outsole delivers traction and flexibility through high-abrasion rubber and flex grooves.

Talking purely about what's new in the Pegasus 42 is the greater toe spring than in previous models, thanks to an updated silhouette that increases the curve of the toe box, and, of course, the full-length Air Zoom unit compared to the forefoot and heel Air Zoom units in previous models.

Nike Pegasus 42 Design and Performance: Refinement All Over

The best thing about Pegasus 42 is that it doesn't scream for attention and mostly follows the same iterative design philosophy we have seen in annual refreshes. Long story short, consider it a subtle chassis refinement rather than a ground-up redesign compared to the previous generation.

The Pegasus 42 adds a dual-layer engineered mesh upper that serves as a cooling system, allowing air to flow freely through the forefoot during hot, humid runs while maintaining structural integrity. A solid ReactX foam midsole maintains continuity from the predecessor, Pegasus 41, and a modernised waffle outsole enables smooth transitions while delivering confident traction on a variety of surfaces.

A midfoot support system and moulded sock liner provide a secure fit, while a lightweight, breathable upper conforms to the foot. The updated design aesthetic also features a sleek midsole, a speed dash treatment across the upper, and refreshed Pegasus branding. It comes in several colours so that you can choose based on your preference. However, after using it for a few days, I can comfortably say I prefer the dark shade over the lighter ones, as my Volt Tint+Lime Blast colour picked up dust within a few days. I had to wipe it down from time to time to keep dust from spoiling the overall look of the shoe.

It isn't among the lightest running shoes on the market, but its weight distribution is incredibly balanced. I tried the Pegasus 42 for daily morning runs for a week and was impressed by its overall performance. Out on the road, the mechanical synergy between the new ReactX foam and the full-length curved Air Zoom unit becomes immediately apparent. The shoe's upper is among the best I have seen on the Pegasus range and gets excellent padding in all the right places.

The sole unit on the Pegasus 42 is dense and offers a signature Pegasus midsole feel. The longest run (with walking mixed in) I did in the shoe was around 8 kilometres in a single stretch, and I didn't feel any fatigue because of the shoe. The ReactX compound on the Pegasus 42 has a firmer, more controlled compression profile than the squishier ZoomX found on Nike's race-day super-shoes, but it provides a rock-solid, predictable baseline.

After using Pegasus 42 for about 2 weeks, I can comfortably say that, for everyday trainers, the shoe is a bit too firm. This may not work in runners' favour who prefer more cushioning. The 10mm higher drop is the best example, providing the rearfoot with much more cushioning than the forefoot.

Nike Pegasus 42 Verdict

At an asking price of Rs. 12,995, the Nike Pegasus 42 doesn't try to compete with the exotic running shoes that cost twice as much and also break down after a few hundred kilometres. Instead, this one is positioned much more smartly and is an excellent mid-range daily driver. Of course, it is engineered for high mileage and offers reliability that you can expect from Nike's Pegasus range.

What goes in favour? For Pegasus 42, the exceptional structural durability is a plus point, while predictable energy return from the curved Air Zoom unit is a great design masterstroke. The highly breathable mesh uppers offer great appeal, while the value-to-life-cycle ratio is also great. If you are out in the market looking for a daily driver for your daily runs or walks, then do try the Pegasus 42.

Nike Pegasus 42 Rating/ Pros and Cons

Rating: 9/10

Pros:

Stunning design for daily wear

Exceptional structural durability

Predictable energy return from the curved Air Zoom unit

Highly breathable mesh uppers

Excellent value-to-lifecycle ratio

Cons:

A bit too firm for runners who prefer maximum, pillow-like cushioning

Check out Nike Pegasus 42 on Amazon

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