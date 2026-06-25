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  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6.7 Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6.7-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 19:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6.7-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box

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Highlights
  • Samsung has promised six years of Android OS updates for the Galaxy A27
  • Galaxy A27 5G has a triple rear camera setup
  • It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance
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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has been launched in India and other global markets on Thursday. The new Galaxy A series phone comes in four colour options and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The Galaxy A27 5G is a mid-range smartphone, and it succeeds last year's Samsung Galaxy A26 5G. Samsung has promised six years of Android OS updates for this model. 

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G starts at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in the US. It will be available for purchase starting July 14 in a Black colour option.

Pricing details for the Galaxy A27 5G in India are yet to be announced. It is confirmed to be available starting July 3 in Black, Blue, Light Green and Light Pink colourways in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box. This phone is confirmed to get up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates from the initial global launch date. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

samsung galaxy a27 5g blue Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Under the hood, the Galaxy A27 5G has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Galaxy A27 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Like previous A-series phones, the Galaxy A27 5G offers Samsung Knox Vault security. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The new phone measures 162.4×78.2×7.8mm and weighs 200 grams.

The Galaxy A27 5G offers several AI features, including Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Voice Transcription, among others. It supports a choice of AI assistants, including Google Gemini, Perplexity and Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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