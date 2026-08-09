Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started on August 7 and is currently accessible on the e-commerce platform's website and mobile app. The Independence Day-focused sale brings discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, audio products, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are looking to purchase a new washing machine for your laundry needs, the ongoing sale is a perfect opportunity. It features discounted automatic washing machines from brands such as Samsung, Bosch, Voltas, and more.

Amazon Sale: Grab Top Deals on Automatic Washing Machines

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers up to 55 percent off automatic washing machines from leading brands. The Samsung 12kg 5 Star WW12DG6B24ASTL automatic washing machine is now up for grabs at Rs. 45,990, down from its original price of Rs. 60,990.

Buyers looking for 9 kg models can consider the Voltas Beko WFL1014B7JVBKA/AXV, which is available for Rs. 37,400, down from Rs. 62,990. The ongoing sale has models that cater to different household sizes and budgets. Shoppers can also avail bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI plans to bring down the effective purchase price.

HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions will get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,500. Customers paying through Amazon Pay UPI will get additional cashback. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn cashback and reward points. Shoppers can get the Amazon Pay Later facility. Beyond this, there are Prime member-exclusive offers. Shoppers get exclusive coupons on select products.

Here are the best deals on automatic washing machines.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Automatic Washing Machines

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