AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones are confirmed to ship with the new NxtQuantum OS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 06:30 IST
AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse India Launch Today: Know Price, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: AI+

AI+ Nova 5G and Pulse launch will be livestreamed on the official AI+ YouTube channel

  • AI+ Nova 5G and Pulse are confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery
  • Pulse 4G is said to come with a 12nm Unisoc T7250 chipset
  • AI+ Nova 5G is expected to run on a Unisoc T8200 chipset
AI+ will launch its Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones in India later today. The launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube, and the new phones are set to go on sale through Flipkart. Ahead of the formal reveal, AI+ has shared multiple teasers revealing key features of the upcoming handsets. Leaks and rumours have also added to the picture. The Nova 5G and Pulse are confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery and 50-megapixel rear camera units. The AI+ Nova 5G is expected to run on a Unisoc T8200 chipset. The AI+ smartphone brand is part of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, which is led by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Launch Details, Price in India

The AI+ Nova 5G and Pulse are set to launch in India at 12:30 PM IST today. The virtual event will be livestreamed on the official AI+ YouTube channel. You can tune in and watch it live through the embedded video below.

AI+ has already confirmed that the Pulse and Nova 5G will be available at a starting price tag of Rs. 5,000. They will go on sale through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes and Shopsy. The sale page for the handsets is currently live on the e-commerce website.

AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Specifications

The upcoming AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones are confirmed to ship with the new NxtQuantum OS, which is claimed to feature locally trained AI engines. The new handsets will have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. They will feature up to 1TB expandable storage and a 5,000mAh battery. They are teased to be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options.

AI+ is yet to disclose the chipsets of its new smartphones, but recent leaks have suggested that the Nova 5G will run on a 6nm Unisoc T8200 chipset. Meanwhile, the Pulse 4G could be equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T7250 chipset.

AI+ has already announced that its smartphones will be designed and manufactured in India. The brand assures that all user data will be stored securely within India, on Google Cloud servers approved by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, headed by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, announced the AI+ brand in May.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
