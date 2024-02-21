Technology News
Adobe Introduces Generative AI Assistant That Can Summarise PDFs for Acrobat and Reader

Adobe Acrobat and Reader customers can soon access all the features of the new AI Assistant through an add-on subscription plan.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2024 19:08 IST
Adobe Introduces Generative AI Assistant That Can Summarise PDFs for Acrobat and Reader

Photo Credit: Adobe

Users can ask the AI Assistant on Adobe Acrobat any questions on the content of the PDF

Highlights
  • The AI Assistant is currently available in Adobe Acrobat’s beta version
  • Adobe said the AI Assistant will soon be added to its Reader platform
  • The chatbot will not store user data or use it to train the AI
Adobe has announced generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its web client and desktop app of Acrobat. The software giant has added an AI Assistant that can do multiple tasks and help users easily understand and analyse large PDF files. One notable feature will summarise files and present it in a formatted and easy to follow text block. The feature is currently in beta testing but the company has highlighted it will soon be made available to Acrobat customers with an add-on subscription plan. The Reader app will also get the AI capability soon.

The company announced the AI features in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) where it showcased the generative summary feature in a short video. An AI Assistant button could be seen on the top right of the Adobe Acrobat interface, next to the share option. Clicking on the button opens a pop-up window with four different options placed in a side panel. These icons include generative summary, chat, bookmark, and menu options.

Generative summary does what the name suggests. It can take large files (it supports PDFs, Word, Powerpoint, meeting transcripts, and more) and show a short summary of the file. Underneath the summary, separate topics are shared in collapsible windows that users can tap on to gain information on its particulars. There is an option to copy the text, rate it with a thumbs up or thumbs down, and to report it, in case the generative content is incorrect.

Other things the AI Assistant can do includes adding citations so the user can verify the source of the answers, clickable links to help the user navigate to what they need in a long document, and the option to see the information in a formatted output. Users can also ask the AI specific questions related to the content of the file and the chatbot will answer the queries. To protect user data, Adobe has said, “AI Assistant features in Reader and Acrobat are governed by data security protocols and no customer document content is stored or used for training AI Assistant without their consent.”

For now, the new AI Assistant features are available in beta for Acrobat Standard and Pro customers and Teams subscription plans on desktop and web in English, the company stated. The feature will be made available to Reader desktop customers in the coming weeks as well. Once the feature moves out of beta, Reader and Acrobat customers will have to pay for a new add-on subscription plan to access the features.

Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Reader, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Adobe Introduces Generative AI Assistant That Can Summarise PDFs for Acrobat and Reader
