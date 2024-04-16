Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions

Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions

Adobe’s Acrobat AI Assistant is available to users as an add-on subscription starting at $4.99 (Roughly Rs. 420) a month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2024 12:50 IST
Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Acrobat AI Assistant can also offer intelligent citations to users

Highlights
  • The AI assistant is available on both Adobe Acrobat and Reader
  • Users across desktop, web and, mobile can access the AI features
  • The feature was first announced in February 2024
Advertisement

Adobe has finally launched generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its Acrobat and Reader platforms. Dubbed Acrobat AI Assistant, the company first unveiled the AI features in February 2024 in beta. After spending almost two months in testing, it is now available to users globally. The AI assistant is available on both desktop and web clients. Additionally, Adobe is also highlighted that the company is working on a text-to-video AI model.

Making the announcement, Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud, said, “Whether it's doing taxes, collaborating on contracts or creating and sharing research papers, Acrobat is the trusted platform for PDFs. Acrobat AI Assistant empowers billions of people to shift from reading documents to having a conversation – enabling them to get insights and format and share content from all kinds of digital documents – quickly and easily.”

According to Adobe, the Acrobat AI Assistant is a generative AI-powered conversational engine integrated with the Reader and Acrobat workflows. It can assist users in multiple ways. The chatbot can recommend questions based on a PDF's content as well as answer user queries. It can follow conversational speech, like major AI chatbots. The AI assistant can also generate summaries from long documents in easy-to-read formats.

Further, the Acrobat AI Assistant can also generate citations using a custom attribution engine. This can help users verify the source of the answers given by the AI. The company claims the AI also offers clickable links to locate information in long documents. The summaries can be easily shared using a copy button provided in the interface. On data privacy, Adobe says no customer document content is stored or used to train AI assistants without their consent.

Apart from the familiar web and desktop interfaces, the company has also made Acrobat AI assistant available in beta on Acrobat Reader mobile. The feature also supports voice commands. Additionally, users can also find the AI chatbot in Acrobat's existing Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions.

The Acrobat AI Assistant will be available to users with free Reader or paid Acrobat for individual plans if they purchase a new AI Assistant add-on subscription that starts at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 420) a month. Adobe says this is an early access pricing and it can increase after June 5.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Reader, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India
Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30 Pro
  2. Moto G64 5G With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Two Touchscreen Displays Debuts
  4. Vivo V30e Key Features Leaked, Said to Launch in India Soon
  5. Xiaomi Teases 4 New Products for Smarter Living Event on April 23
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association Teams Up With Japan's JADA to Boost Sector Growth
  2. Vivo Y200i Price, Design, Key Features Leak via Certification Sites; Benchmarks Surface on Geekbench
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Gets Additional Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  4. Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions
  5. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May
  6. Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India
  8. Vivo V30e Display, Camera, More Details Surface Online; Said to Launch in India Soon
  9. IRS Expects to See Spike in Crypto Tax Evasion Cases in the US: Report
  10. WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »