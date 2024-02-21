Technology News

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Scheduled to Launch on March 14, Will Offer AI Capabilities

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2024 16:07 IST
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Scheduled to Launch on March 14, Will Offer AI Capabilities

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra could be available in black, blue, orange, and silver colour options

Highlights
  • The Asus Zenfone 11 will be unveiled via a live online event
  • It is expected to feature a 6.78–inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is tipped to support 65W wired fast charging
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has finally received an official launch date, after weeks of speculations. The smartphone will be launched via a live online event in March. The announcement also puts an end to the rumours that suggested that the Taiwanese tech giant could shut down its smartphone division, which the company had previously denied. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra also appears to break its long-standing convention of releasing compact phones as the company touts a “bigger experience”.

The confirmation comes from the company's social media handle on X (previously known as Twitter) which posted a teaser image of the smartphone and revealed that it will be unveiled on March 14. The online event will begin at 8:00pm TST in Taipei (5:30pm IST). The website also highlights the event times in Berlin (1:00pm CET) and New York (8:00am EST), hinting that the smartphone might also be released in the US and Europe. It is not known whether the smartphone will make its way to India or not.

In its post, the company called the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra an “AI-integrated flagship phone”, which likely means that the smartphone will carry AI features. While the details about these features are not known, it is expected that they might be similar to the Google Pixel 8 Pro AI features, Samsung's Galaxy AI, and recently released AI features in Oppo's ColorOS New Year Edition update in China.

Earlier reports have hinted at some of the key specifications of the smartphone that were found within the ROG 8 firmware update. As per this, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra could offer a 6.78-inch full-HD (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Samsung flexible AMOLED LTPO panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz normally and up to 144Hz in Game Genie mode while playing games. It is said to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Coming to cameras, the smartphone might sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X zoom capabilities. On the front, it is said to carry a 32-megapixel camera. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is likely to be backed by a 5,500mAh with support for 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Scheduled to Launch on March 14, Will Offer AI Capabilities
