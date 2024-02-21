Apple is readying new iPad Pro and iPad Air models for launch this year after the tech giant skipped refreshing its tablet lineup in 2023. The new iPad Air will reportedly run on Apple's in-house M2 chip, while the higher-end iPad Pro could get the M3 chip that powers the latest MacBook Pro models. Now, a new report has tipped the full dimensions of the upcoming iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

It's been previously reported that new iPad Air and iPad Pro models will likely come in two display sizes. The iPad Air is said to arrive in a new 12.9-inch model for the first time, alongside the regular 10.9-inch model. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will likely sport the same dimensions as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The report, which cites sources familiar with the development, claims that the larger iPad Air will measure 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.0mm in size — the same as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, except a little thinner.

The new iPad Pro models, on the other hand, are said to see a slight increase in size, while also becoming thinner. The report says the new OLED displays on the Pro variant tablets, which have fewer layers than an LCD display, will result in a thinner iPad Pro. The new 11-inch iPad Pro will reportedly measure 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm in size, compared to the 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm dimensions of the present 11-inch model. The larger 12.9-inch model is said to measure 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm in size — 1.4mm thinner than the current corresponding model.

Bear in mind that these dimensions are just estimates and the final product could turn out to be different. Apple has not yet confirmed the new iPad models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that a refreshed iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup could arrive by March.

Additionally, the iPad Pro models are also likely to be the first Apple tablets to get OLED displays, which bring better contrast and black levels compared to mini-LED screens. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, too, had said last year that the new iPad Pro tablets would likely ditch the mini-LED displays for OLED screens.

Last month, alleged CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the purported 2.9-inch iPad Air surfaced online, hinting at the design and form factor of the upcoming tablet. The renders suggested a slight redesign of the camera unit, a slimmer body, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

