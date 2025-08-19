Technology News
  Adobe Acrobat Studio Launched With PDF Spaces and Access to Adobe Express Features

Adobe Acrobat Studio Launched With PDF Spaces and Access to Adobe Express Features

PDF Spaces in the Adobe Acrobat Studio is an AI-powered knowledge hub that can provide insights from multiple PDF files.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2025 18:46 IST
Adobe Acrobat Studio Launched With PDF Spaces and Access to Adobe Express Features

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe says the Acrobat Studio comes with enterprise-grade security features and admin controls

Highlights
  • Acrobat Studio comes with Adobe Express tools and features
  • The platform also offers personalised AI assistants for specific tasks
  • Adobe Acrobat Studio also includes all the core PDF tools
Adobe Acrobat Studio was introduced on Tuesday as a new platform for PDF tools and artificial intelligence (AI) features for content creation. The San Jose, California-based software giant stated that it is an upgraded platform aimed at offering the trifecta of AI-powered PDF tools, content creation features, and AI assistants that can analyse, summarise, and answer queries about files. One of the biggest highlights of the new platform is the introduction of PDF Spaces, a new interface that allows users to upload multiple document formats, and the AI can then share combined insights from all of them.

Adobe Acrobat Studio Launched

In a blog post, the software giant announced and detailed the new Adobe Acrobat Studio, which is essentially the company's new productivity solution, complete with PDF editing tools from Adobe Acrobat, content creation tools from Adobe Express, AI assistants powered by the company's agentic technology. Acrobat Studio is now live as a website, but access to it requires a paid subscription to the platform. The company is charging $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,175) per month.

pdf spaces PDF Spaces

PDF Spaces in the Adobe Acrobat Studio
Photo Credit: Adobe

 

One of the key highlights of the Acrobat Studio is PDF Spaces, a knowledge hub where users can upload PDFs, Office 365 files, weblinks, and more. Once uploaded, the chat interface lets users ask queries and receives cumulated information from all the sources. Adobe said users can also use the tool to generate ideas, validate responses, and find citations. Notably, users can upload up to 100 documents to create a single workspace.

PDF Spaces will also allow users to view and sign documents and use integrated Adobe Express tools to turn the data into infographics or visual assets. It comes with prebuilt AI assistants, such as analyst and instructor, that are designed for specific tasks. Additionally, users can also create a personalised assistant to find tailored responses. The company said users can share the entire PDF Space, along with the personalised AI assistant, with others, eliminating the need to share files individually.

The platform also brings the full range of Adobe Express Premium tools and assets, including business templates for infographics, social media posts, flyers, and more. Additionally, users also get access to AI image generator to create custom images for their projects.

Finally, users will also find all the essential PDF tools from Acrobat Premium designed to create, edit, e-sign, redact, compare, and protect PDFs. The AI assistant from the Acrobat is also available and helps users summarise and bring out insights from content. Users also get access to the Contract AI tool that simplifies complex workplace documents, and Intelligent citations that allows users to quickly verify information from the source document.

Further reading: Adobe Acrobat Studio, Adobe, PDF, AI, Artificial Intelligence

Further reading: Adobe Acrobat Studio, Adobe, PDF, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Adobe Acrobat Studio Launched With PDF Spaces and Access to Adobe Express Features
