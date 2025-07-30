Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition

Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI-Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition

Adobe is also rolling out an AI-powered image upscaler and has upgraded its object removal tool.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 17:35 IST
Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI-Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition

Photo Credit: Adobe

Photoshop desktop is also getting a Gen AI Model Picker to choose between different Firefly models

Highlights
  • Harmonize is powered by Adobe Firefly Image model
  • It adjusts the visual tone and lighting of the object being added
  • Adobe is also releasing Projects that allow users to share collections
Advertisement

Adobe Photoshop is getting several new artificial intelligence (AI) features to make it easier for users to make complex edits. Announced on Tuesday, the software giant released a new Harmonize tool that can blend objects with realism in compositions within seconds, just by tapping on the tool. The company is also adding an image upscaler tool that can enhance the resolution of any image using generative AI. Photoshop's existing object removal feature is also being upgraded, and it can now generate elements and blend them into the image.

Photoshop Is Getting an AI-Powered Blending Tool

While Adobe Photoshop remains one of the most sophisticated photo editing platforms, it also has a very steep learning curve that often puts off hobbyists from using the software. However, with the emergence of generative AI, the company has been introducing new features that somewhat lower this barrier. The latest effort from the software giant now includes an AI-powered blending tool, as per its blog post.

Dubbed Harmonize, the new tool is currently available in beta across Photoshop on desktop and web, as well as on the iOS app (early access). Powered by the Adobe Firefly Image model, the tool can blend an object being added to an existing composition. It uses AI to analyse the surrounding context and adjusts the colour, lighting, shadows, and visual tone to create cohesive composites. The company says this AI tool will eliminate the need to make manual adjustments to blend an object, which can often be time-consuming.

Adobe is also adding an upscaling tool dubbed Generative Upscale to Photoshop on desktop and web. Available in beta, the tool can enhance images up to 8-megapixels without distorting the clarity. The company says it was one of the most requested features from the Photoshop community.

Additionally, the existing Remove tool is now powered by the latest Adobe Firefly Image model, and the company says it cleans up images with higher precision. It is available on Photoshop desktop and web, and the tool can now generate realistic content to fill the gaps after eliminating unwanted elements.

Apart from this, the company is also introducing a couple of non-AI features to Photoshop as well. First is Projects, which is available in beta in Photoshop desktop. It allows users to share their entire collection at once, instead of sharing individual assets manually.

Second, Photoshop desktop is getting a new Gen AI Model Picker. It is a dropdown menu that contains all the different Firefly Image models (Firefly Image 1 and Firefly Image 3) when using tools such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand. Adobe says this model picker will give users more flexibility when using AI features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe, Photoshop, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Adobe Firefly
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default

Related Stories

Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI-Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Check Discounts on OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series
  2. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  3. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones Revealed
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Earphones
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Preorders Could Begin on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  2. Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in Europe, Preorder Date Leaked
  3. OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series, Buds Pro 3, and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Independence Day Sale
  4. Meta Reportedly Plans to Make Job Applicants Use AI Tools While Taking Coding Tests
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra IECEE Certification Listing Reportedly Reveals Battery, Charging Specifications
  6. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Video Generation Models Now Generally Available to Developers via Vertex AI
  7. Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI-Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition
  8. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  10. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »