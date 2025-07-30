Adobe Photoshop is getting several new artificial intelligence (AI) features to make it easier for users to make complex edits. Announced on Tuesday, the software giant released a new Harmonize tool that can blend objects with realism in compositions within seconds, just by tapping on the tool. The company is also adding an image upscaler tool that can enhance the resolution of any image using generative AI. Photoshop's existing object removal feature is also being upgraded, and it can now generate elements and blend them into the image.

Photoshop Is Getting an AI-Powered Blending Tool

While Adobe Photoshop remains one of the most sophisticated photo editing platforms, it also has a very steep learning curve that often puts off hobbyists from using the software. However, with the emergence of generative AI, the company has been introducing new features that somewhat lower this barrier. The latest effort from the software giant now includes an AI-powered blending tool, as per its blog post.

Dubbed Harmonize, the new tool is currently available in beta across Photoshop on desktop and web, as well as on the iOS app (early access). Powered by the Adobe Firefly Image model, the tool can blend an object being added to an existing composition. It uses AI to analyse the surrounding context and adjusts the colour, lighting, shadows, and visual tone to create cohesive composites. The company says this AI tool will eliminate the need to make manual adjustments to blend an object, which can often be time-consuming.

Adobe is also adding an upscaling tool dubbed Generative Upscale to Photoshop on desktop and web. Available in beta, the tool can enhance images up to 8-megapixels without distorting the clarity. The company says it was one of the most requested features from the Photoshop community.

Additionally, the existing Remove tool is now powered by the latest Adobe Firefly Image model, and the company says it cleans up images with higher precision. It is available on Photoshop desktop and web, and the tool can now generate realistic content to fill the gaps after eliminating unwanted elements.

Apart from this, the company is also introducing a couple of non-AI features to Photoshop as well. First is Projects, which is available in beta in Photoshop desktop. It allows users to share their entire collection at once, instead of sharing individual assets manually.

Second, Photoshop desktop is getting a new Gen AI Model Picker. It is a dropdown menu that contains all the different Firefly Image models (Firefly Image 1 and Firefly Image 3) when using tools such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand. Adobe says this model picker will give users more flexibility when using AI features.