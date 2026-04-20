Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Introduces CX Enterprise, an Agentic AI Platform to Automate Customer Experience for Businesses

Adobe Introduces CX Enterprise, an Agentic AI Platform to Automate Customer Experience for Businesses

Adobe CX Enterprise is an end-to-end AI system with agents, agent skills and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 April 2026 18:30 IST
Adobe Introduces CX Enterprise, an Agentic AI Platform to Automate Customer Experience for Businesses

Photo Credit: Reuters

The announcements were made at the Adobe Summit 2026 event

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new platform aims to automate the Customer Experience Orchestration
  • CX Enterprise integrates with AWS, Microsoft, OpenAI and others
  • Adobe also introduced CX Enterprise Coworker for task coordination
Advertisement

Adobe introduced a new enterprise-focused platform at its Adobe Summit 2026 conference, focused on accelerating customer experience workflows. Dubbed Adobe CX Enterprise, it is an end-to-end agentic artificial intelligence (AI) system that allows businesses to manage the entire lifecycle of their customers, from acquisition and engagement to conversation and building stickiness. It comes with multiple agent support, skills, and more. Alongside introducing the new platform, the software giant also revealed several partnerships it has forged to make CX Enterprise's adoption seamless.

Adobe Introduces Agentic AI Platform CX Enterprise

In a press release, the company announced and detailed its new CX Enterprise platform. Essentially, it is a customer experience orchestration system that accelerates and automates manual tasks with the help of AI agents. Adobe says the platform combines AI agents, reusable agent skills and integration endpoints into a unified platform designed to manage customer journeys across acquisition, engagement and retention. The system includes a governance layer aimed at ensuring workflows are trackable and controlled.

"Adobe's mission to empower everyone to create has never been more relevant, and with Adobe CX Enterprise, unveiled at Adobe Summit 2026, that mission now has operational force. The ability to scale creativity and personalisation together, with intelligence and governance built in, is no longer aspirational- it is here,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director at Adobe India.

The platform builds on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which aggregates customer data from multiple sources to enable real-time insights and cross-channel engagement. Adobe said AEP will act as the contextual layer within CX Enterprise, supporting how AI agents interpret data and execute tasks.

Adobe also introduced two new components within the platform. Brand Intelligence is designed to capture and interpret brand-specific signals over time, while Engagement Intelligence focuses on decision-making tied to customer lifetime value. These systems are intended to support personalised interactions at scale.

As part of the rollout, Adobe announced a set of AI agents integrated across its applications, covering areas such as customer engagement, content workflows and marketing operations. These agents are powered by a central orchestration system that allows businesses to build and manage workflows across Adobe products and third-party tools.

The company also introduced an agent skills catalogue, which allows organisations to create reusable workflows by packaging instructions into modular units. These can include tasks such as analysing performance metrics or automating campaign processes. For developers, Adobe said CX Enterprise will provide access to infrastructure such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints, agent skills and APIs, allowing integration with external platforms. The company confirmed interoperability with systems from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

Adobe also detailed a feature called CX Enterprise Coworker, designed to coordinate tasks across multiple AI agents. The system can take a defined business objective and translate it into a series of actions, such as building audience segments, generating content assets and tracking campaign performance.

For instance, Adobe said a marketing team could set a goal to improve cross-sell performance, and the system would assemble the necessary data, tools and workflows to execute the campaign. The Coworker feature is expected to become generally available in the coming months.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe CX Enterprise, Adobe, AI agents, Adobe Summit 2026, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Launched With AMOLED Screens, HarmonyOS and Up to 10 Days Battery Life
Adobe Introduces CX Enterprise, an Agentic AI Platform to Automate Customer Experience for Businesses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7, 15.6-Inch Display
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Visits Geekbench With These Specifications
  3. Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series Debuts With AMOLED Displays, HarmonyOS: See Price
  4. Poco C81, C81x to Launch in India With Up to 6,300mAh Battery on This Date
  5. Apple Withholds Data in India Antitrust Case, CCI Sets Final Hearing
  6. AI-Driven Global Memory Shortage Might Not End Until 2030
  7. Huawei Pura 90 Series Launches in China With These Specifications
  8. Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV Series Launched in India: See Pricing, Features
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, New Gaming Controller Will Launch on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Tipped to Sport a Large Display and This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Introduces CX Enterprise, an Agentic AI Platform to Automate Customer Experience for Businesses
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With Liquid Cooling, Pressure-Sensitive Triggers
  3. Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Launched With AMOLED Screens, HarmonyOS and Up to 10 Days Battery Life
  4. Apple Withholds Data in India Antitrust Case, CCI Sets Final Hearing
  5. Anthropic Introduces Claude Design, an AI Tool to Generate Visual Prototypes and Pitch Decks
  6. Nee Forever OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Romantic Drama Online?
  7. Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max Launched With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Alongside Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro
  8. Nukkad Naatak OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Social Drama Online?
  9. Huawei Pura X Max Launched as Company’s First Wide Foldable With 5,300mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Poco C81, Poco C81x India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »