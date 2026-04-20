Adobe introduced a new enterprise-focused platform at its Adobe Summit 2026 conference, focused on accelerating customer experience workflows. Dubbed Adobe CX Enterprise, it is an end-to-end agentic artificial intelligence (AI) system that allows businesses to manage the entire lifecycle of their customers, from acquisition and engagement to conversation and building stickiness. It comes with multiple agent support, skills, and more. Alongside introducing the new platform, the software giant also revealed several partnerships it has forged to make CX Enterprise's adoption seamless.

Adobe Introduces Agentic AI Platform CX Enterprise

In a press release, the company announced and detailed its new CX Enterprise platform. Essentially, it is a customer experience orchestration system that accelerates and automates manual tasks with the help of AI agents. Adobe says the platform combines AI agents, reusable agent skills and integration endpoints into a unified platform designed to manage customer journeys across acquisition, engagement and retention. The system includes a governance layer aimed at ensuring workflows are trackable and controlled.

"Adobe's mission to empower everyone to create has never been more relevant, and with Adobe CX Enterprise, unveiled at Adobe Summit 2026, that mission now has operational force. The ability to scale creativity and personalisation together, with intelligence and governance built in, is no longer aspirational- it is here,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director at Adobe India.

The platform builds on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which aggregates customer data from multiple sources to enable real-time insights and cross-channel engagement. Adobe said AEP will act as the contextual layer within CX Enterprise, supporting how AI agents interpret data and execute tasks.

Adobe also introduced two new components within the platform. Brand Intelligence is designed to capture and interpret brand-specific signals over time, while Engagement Intelligence focuses on decision-making tied to customer lifetime value. These systems are intended to support personalised interactions at scale.

As part of the rollout, Adobe announced a set of AI agents integrated across its applications, covering areas such as customer engagement, content workflows and marketing operations. These agents are powered by a central orchestration system that allows businesses to build and manage workflows across Adobe products and third-party tools.

The company also introduced an agent skills catalogue, which allows organisations to create reusable workflows by packaging instructions into modular units. These can include tasks such as analysing performance metrics or automating campaign processes. For developers, Adobe said CX Enterprise will provide access to infrastructure such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints, agent skills and APIs, allowing integration with external platforms. The company confirmed interoperability with systems from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

Adobe also detailed a feature called CX Enterprise Coworker, designed to coordinate tasks across multiple AI agents. The system can take a defined business objective and translate it into a series of actions, such as building audience segments, generating content assets and tracking campaign performance.

For instance, Adobe said a marketing team could set a goal to improve cross-sell performance, and the system would assemble the necessary data, tools and workflows to execute the campaign. The Coworker feature is expected to become generally available in the coming months.