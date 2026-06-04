Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max has surfaced in a new leak that sheds light on the physical design of the company's next flagship smartphone. The latest information suggests Apple may not make significant changes to one aspect of the handset's construction, despite earlier reports pointing to a redesign. The leak also arrives amid growing speculation about the company's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series. Apple is widely expected to introduce the new models in Q3 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max May Arrive With the Same Thickness as iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to a Weibo post by tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be 8.75mm thick. If accurate, the handset would retain the same profile as the iPhone 17 Pro Max rather than becoming thicker. The latest claim differs from an earlier prediction by the same tipster, who said in March that the upcoming top-end model could be slightly thicker at 8.8mm.

The tipster also says that Apple has focused much of its attention on the rumoured iPhone Ultra this year. The name is commonly associated with reports about the company's first foldable iPhone, expected to be a new addition to the iPhone lineup.

Previous leaks have also hinted at changes to the iPhone 18 Pro Max's weight. Last year, another tipster claimed that the smartphone could weigh more than 240g, potentially making it the heaviest iPhone released by Apple since the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The phone could still gain weight due to internal hardware changes, despite keeping the same thickness.

Earlier reports suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a larger battery than the current model. The battery capacity is said to range from 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh, compared with the 5,088mAh battery in the eSIM version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

If Apple adopts a larger battery while maintaining the same thickness, the company could achieve this through internal design changes or by reducing the size of other components. Current reports indicate that the handset will continue to use a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also expected to receive other upgrades. Rumoured features include a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple's next-generation C2 modem, a revised Camera Control implementation, and an upgraded primary camera with variable aperture support. Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, alongside the company's first-ever foldable iPhone.