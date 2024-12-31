Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots

AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots

The AgiBot World Alpha dataset contains more than one million trajectories from 100 robots.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 16:50 IST
AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots

Photo Credit: AgiBot

The dataset also includes fine-grained manipulation, tool usage, and multi-robot collaboration

Highlights
  • AgiBot World spans over 100 real-world scenarios on five target domains
  • The dataset is only available for non-commercial usage
  • AgiBot claimed that this dataset can help researchers in training robots
Advertisement

AgiBot, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics firm open-sourced a massive dataset containing high-quality data on training humanoid robots on Monday. Dubbed AgiBot World Alpha, the dataset is said to be collected from more than 100 robots in real-life scenarios. The company stated that this dataset can help researchers and developers accelerate the training process of humanoid robots by using AI models to feed this information to specific robotics software. Notably, the dataset is currently being hosted on both GitHub and Hugging Face.

Massive Training Dataset for Humanoid Robots Released

In a press release, the company announced its decision to release AgiBot World. It is said to be a large-scale robotic learning dataset designed for multi-purpose humanoid robots. Apart from the dataset, the open-sourced system also includes foundational models, standardised benchmarks, and a framework to help researchers access the data.

With the rise of generative AI, the robotics space has also witnessed a significant boost. While humanoid robotics hardware has existed for a long time, training these machines for tasks has been complicated. This is because the intelligent software that acts as the mind of the robot has to learn and understand different scenarios and how to navigate through them. This includes learning thousands of movements and combinations of movements and understanding when to apply which movement.

Due to this, the training process used to be very slow and usually focused towards one specialised task instead of general-purpose movements. However, generative AI has given researchers the option to make the software more intelligent by using neural frameworks. This allows robots to understand the context of a situation and solve it by processing a large volume of information in near real-time.

But this growth has also highlighted another gap in the robotics space — the lack of high-quality data. The training process of robots typically takes place in controlled environments and in isolated areas to allow researchers to monitor the robots and make required changes. Due to this, training data involving real-world scenarios is scarce.

The AgiBot World dataset fills this important gap. The company claimed that the open-source dataset includes more than one million trajectories from 100 robots. It also spans more than 100 real-world scenarios across five target domains. It also includes complex movements such as fine-grained manipulation, tool usage, and multi-robot collaboration.

This dataset can be accessed from either AgiBot's GitHub listing or its Hugging Face page. However, the dataset is only available under the Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 licence, which allows for academic and research-related usage but does not permit commercial use cases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AgiBot World, Robotics, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating
AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  2. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  3. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  4. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched
  5. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  7. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  8. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Gets Android 15 Update But Users Report Problems
  10. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database
  2. ISRO Successfully Launches Two SpaDeX Satellites, Completes Space Docking Test Flight
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch
  4. AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating
  6. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. 2,000-Year-Old Birthday Invitation Found at Roman Fort in UK
  8. Huawei Enjoy 70X Launch Date Announced, Spotted on China Telecom Website With Price, Specifications
  9. Spacex Wraps 2024 with Its Final Falcon 9 Launch, Deploying Starlink V2 Satellites
  10. Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »