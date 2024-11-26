Amazon is reportedly gearing up to enter the quick commerce sector in India. Codenamed 'Tez', Amazon India's instant delivery service will be launched by the end of the year or early 2025, according to a report. If the company enters the quick commerce space, it could compete with smaller firms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. Amazon is reportedly readying dark stores and streamlining stock-keeping units and logistics for Tez. The new service could initially focus on groceries and daily essentials.

Amazon Could Compete With Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart

Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, The Economic Times reports that Amazon India is preparing to launch its quick commerce delivery service, codenamed Tez, by late December or early next year.

The launch of Tez will mark Amazon's foray into the quick commerce segment. The e-commerce giant was previously planning to roll out the service in the first quarter of next year but reportedly preponed its plans. It is expected to start the service with groceries and daily essentials in the coming weeks.

“Amazon want to launch it sooner than the end of the first quarter in India. Quick commerce is where all the action is if you are a meaningful consumer internet platform. They are also following the same model as others—setting up dark stores, figuring out the details of stock-keeping units (SKUs) and categories, and putting logistics infrastructure in place,” a person aware of the company's plans told the publication.

The proposal will be reportedly discussed in the next monthly review slated for the first week of December ahead of Amazon's annual Smbhav 2024 event scheduled for December 9 to 10.

Amazon is said to looking for employees for the new project and is collaborating with logistics providers to enable quick delivery services. The final name for the service has yet to be decided, according to the report.

The quick commerce industry in India is rapidly growing driven by players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Tata-owned BB Now and Flipkart's Minutes are also prominent players in this rapidly expanding market. Amazon's arch-rival Flipkart also launched its quick service last month.