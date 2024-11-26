Technology News
English Edition

Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December

Amazon India's 'Tez' service will reportedly first focus on groceries and everyday essentials.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 November 2024 19:48 IST
Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is said to be hiring new employees for the new project

Highlights
  • Amazon earlier planned to introduce service in Q1 2025
  • The quick commerce industry in India is rapidly growing
  • Flipkart Minutes was launched recently by Amazon's biggest rival
Advertisement

Amazon is reportedly gearing up to enter the quick commerce sector in India. Codenamed 'Tez', Amazon India's instant delivery service will be launched by the end of the year or early 2025, according to a report. If the company enters the quick commerce space, it could compete with smaller firms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. Amazon is reportedly readying dark stores and streamlining stock-keeping units and logistics for Tez. The new service could initially focus on groceries and daily essentials.

Amazon Could Compete With Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart 

Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, The Economic Times reports that Amazon India is preparing to launch its quick commerce delivery service, codenamed Tez, by late December or early next year.

The launch of Tez will mark Amazon's foray into the quick commerce segment. The e-commerce giant was previously planning to roll out the service in the first quarter of next year but reportedly preponed its plans. It is expected to start the service with groceries and daily essentials in the coming weeks.

“Amazon want to launch it sooner than the end of the first quarter in India. Quick commerce is where all the action is if you are a meaningful consumer internet platform. They are also following the same model as others—setting up dark stores, figuring out the details of stock-keeping units (SKUs) and categories, and putting logistics infrastructure in place,” a person aware of the company's plans told the publication.

The proposal will be reportedly discussed in the next monthly review slated for the first week of December ahead of Amazon's annual Smbhav 2024 event scheduled for December 9 to 10.

Amazon is said to looking for employees for the new project and is collaborating with logistics providers to enable quick delivery services. The final name for the service has yet to be decided, according to the report.

The quick commerce industry in India is rapidly growing driven by players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Tata-owned BB Now and Flipkart's Minutes are also prominent players in this rapidly expanding market. Amazon's arch-rival Flipkart also launched its quick service last month.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Tez, Quick Commerce
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IMAX Reportedly Partners With Camb.AI to Bring Real-Time Language Translation for Its Original Content

Related Stories

Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS Launched
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  5. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  8. iQOO 13 Cameras: A Closer Look with Samples
#Latest Stories
  1. Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
  2. Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched
  3. Crab Nebula’s Strange Zebra Pattern Pulsars Could Be Due to Its Unusual Plasma Density
  4. Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December
  5. IMAX Reportedly Partners With Camb.AI to Bring Real-Time Language Translation for Its Original Content
  6. Huawei MatePad Pro With 13.2-Inch 2.8K OLED Screen, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi Could Be Working on a Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset
  8. NASA Satellites Reveal Freshwater Decline as Global Droughts and Warming Persist
  9. Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway
  10. iPhone Production in India Reaches $10 Billion Milestone With PLI Scheme, Says IT Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »