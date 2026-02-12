Technology News
Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset

Samsung is confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 14:55 IST
Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will succeed last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 Ultra moniker
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech giant in India and other global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, along with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Recently, the dedicated microsites for the upcoming Galaxy devices went live in India on two e-commerce platforms, confirming their availability via the sites. While the names of the phones and their specifications remain under wraps, the chipmaker Qualcomm has reposted the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event's announcement, purportedly confirming that one of the models in the lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

The US-based chipmaker reposted Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event announcement, along with the caption “something big is coming”. This seemingly confirms that one of the smartphones in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The South Korean smartphone maker usually reserves the Snapdragon chipsets for its flagship models, while using its proprietary Exynos SoCs for the plus and the standard models.

For context, last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which features eight cores. Hence, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra might also launch with Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

This is in line with the previously leaked specifications and features of the Ultra model, which suggested that the flagship model will be equipped with the same chipset. However, since the tech giant has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 Ultra moniker and the specifications of the smartphone, one must read the same with a pinch of salt.

The handset is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 60W wired fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to sport a 6.9-inch (1,400 x 3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It might also carry a quad rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset
