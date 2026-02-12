Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech giant in India and other global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, along with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Recently, the dedicated microsites for the upcoming Galaxy devices went live in India on two e-commerce platforms, confirming their availability via the sites. While the names of the phones and their specifications remain under wraps, the chipmaker Qualcomm has reposted the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event's announcement, purportedly confirming that one of the models in the lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

The US-based chipmaker reposted Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event announcement, along with the caption “something big is coming”. This seemingly confirms that one of the smartphones in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The South Korean smartphone maker usually reserves the Snapdragon chipsets for its flagship models, while using its proprietary Exynos SoCs for the plus and the standard models.

For context, last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which features eight cores. Hence, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra might also launch with Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

This is in line with the previously leaked specifications and features of the Ultra model, which suggested that the flagship model will be equipped with the same chipset. However, since the tech giant has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 Ultra moniker and the specifications of the smartphone, one must read the same with a pinch of salt.

The handset is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 60W wired fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to sport a 6.9-inch (1,400 x 3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It might also carry a quad rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.