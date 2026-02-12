Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17, which made their debut in China, are reportedly set to arrive in global markets soon. There's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests their possible European pricing. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are likely to offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage in international markets. Chinese variants of the phones feature Leica-branded cameras and are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and a 6,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Price, Colour Options (Expected)

A 91Mobiles report that cites unnamed sources claims that the Xiaomi 17 will launch in Europe at a starting price of around EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 91,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will reportedly cost EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,500) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The new leak suggests that Xiaomi will maintain the price of the Xiaomi 17 models at the same level as their predecessors. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched last year with a price tag of EUR 1,499 for the base model, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The standard Xiaomi 15 arrived for EUR 999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The screenshots of an alleged listing included in the report show Xiaomi 17 in black and green colour options. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is shown in black, blue, green and white hues.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are rumoured to go official in March, during the MWC 2026. However, recent leaks suggested a possible February launch. In China, the Ultra model was released in December last year, months after the debut of the standard Xiaomi 17 in September.

The Chinese variants of both Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. They feature Leica-tuned triple rear camera units and have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Ultra model has a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, while the Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 6,800mAh cell and supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Xiaomi 17, in contrast, sports a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.