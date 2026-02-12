Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European Price, Colour Options Leaked Online

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 feature Leica-branded cameras and run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 10:45 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European Price, Colour Options Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China in December 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are rumoured to go official in March
  • Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September, 2025
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is shown in black, blue, green and white shades
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17, which made their debut in China, are reportedly set to arrive in global markets soon. There's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests their possible European pricing. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are likely to offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage in international markets. Chinese variants of the phones feature Leica-branded cameras and are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and a 6,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Price, Colour Options (Expected)

A 91Mobiles report that cites unnamed sources claims that the Xiaomi 17 will launch in Europe at a starting price of around EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 91,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will reportedly cost EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,500) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The new leak suggests that Xiaomi will maintain the price of the Xiaomi 17 models at the same level as their predecessors. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched last year with a price tag of EUR 1,499 for the base model, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The standard Xiaomi 15 arrived for EUR 999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The screenshots of an alleged listing included in the report show Xiaomi 17 in black and green colour options. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is shown in black, blue, green and white hues.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are rumoured to go official in March, during the MWC 2026. However, recent leaks suggested a possible February launch. In China, the Ultra model was released in December last year, months after the debut of the standard Xiaomi 17 in September.

The Chinese variants of both Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. They feature Leica-tuned triple rear camera units and have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Ultra model has a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, while the Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 6,800mAh cell and supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Xiaomi 17, in contrast, sports a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Xiaomi 17 Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Releases iOS 26.3 Update for iPhone With Android Migration Tool, Apple Music Changes, and More
Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Launch Without Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip Due to High Cost

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European Price, Colour Options Leaked Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  2. Xiaomi 18 May Launch Without This Flagship Snapdragon Chip Due to High Price
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  4. Amazon Echo Show 11 Review
  5. Infinix's Note 60 Lineup Will Feature Snapdragon Chips on Select Models
  6. Advanced Siri Upgrades Reportedly Postponed Beyond iOS 26.4
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Be Available via These E-Commerce Platforms
  8. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Lineup Launch Timelines, Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Launch Without Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip Due to High Cost
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European Price, Colour Options Leaked Online
  4. Apple Releases iOS 26.3 Update for iPhone With Android Migration Tool, Apple Music Changes, and More
  5. Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release
  6. James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe
  7. SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  8. Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’
  9. Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4
  10. Android 17 Beta 1 Expected to Roll Out to Eligible Pixel Devices Soon: Expected UI Changes, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »