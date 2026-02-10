Anthropic's India expansion plans have reportedly come across an unexpected hurdle. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI firm is facing a legal complaint from an Indian company named Anthropic Software over brand confusion. The local company reportedly argues that it has been using the name much before Anthropic, and it should get recognition of prior use. It is also said to be seeking financial compensation for damages. Currently, the case is said to be pending in the court.

Anthropic Sues Anthropic

According to a TechCrunch report, the Indian tech company filed a complaint last month in a commercial court in Karnataka. The publication stated that it has viewed the document, and found that Anthropic Software has alleged that it has used the name since 2017. It reportedly added that Anthropic's India entry has led to confusion among its customers.

The Indian company is reportedly seeking recognition of prior use of the Anthropic name as well as relief to prevent further confusion. Additionally, it is also seeking Rs. 1 crore in damages. Anthropic Software's Founder and Director, Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla, told TechCrunch that the reason behind filing the complaint was not a confrontation, but recognition of its prior use in India. He reportedly added that if this does not work, it will be forced to take the litigation route for a solution.

Notably, Gadgets 360 staff members found that the Indian tech firm's website mentions, “Anthropic is a trademark of Anthropic Softwares Pvt Ltd (Application Pending).” Based on this, since the company has not received a trademark, there is a chance that the reported court case might not result in trademark violation. However, if the court decides in the local firm's favour, Anthropic might have to consider a change of name.

As per the report, Anthropic India was summoned by the court on January 20, but did not grant an interim injunction. As a result, the AI startup does not need to stop its operations immediately. Another court date has reportedly been set for February 16.

Separately, Anthropic's AI safety lead also departed the company this week. Mrinak Sharma shared a long post on X (formerly known as Twitter) explaining the reason behind the exit. The executive said he is not seeking another venture and wants to take a short break before deciding on the next move.