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Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Complete Creative Tasks in Adobe, Blender and Autodesk

Anthropic has partnered with Blender, Autodesk, Adobe, Ableton, and Splice to release a set of new Claude connectors.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 April 2026 15:21 IST
Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Complete Creative Tasks in Adobe, Blender and Autodesk

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic says Claude can also act as a tutor, which helps explain these complex software systems

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Highlights
  • Claude can now also connect to Canva’s Affinity platform
  • Blender developers have created an MCP connector for Claude
  • The new connectors arrive just a week after Claude Design’s launch
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Anthropic appears to be focusing on design and creativity-focused tasks. After releasing Claude Design, a new design and visual output-focused artificial intelligence (AI) tool last week, the company is now releasing a set of new connectors to allow its chatbot to perform complex creativity tasks in third-party platforms. These connectors were developed in partnership with several software brands, including Adobe, Autodesk, Blender, and more. The San Francisco-based AI firm also highlighted several ways users will be able to use Claude for tasks requiring creativity and imagination.

Claude Gets New Creative Connectors

In a newsroom post, the AI startup announced the new connectors that have been released for Claude. Anthropic released them by working with its partners Ableton, Adobe, Autodesk, Blender, and Splice. While the company did not specify, these connectors are likely based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a universal standard to connect AI chatbots with external data hubs.

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Anthropic has maintained that, despite the ability to take action directly within these platforms, Claude will serve as an assistant that automates the manual and repetitive tasks and not as an end-to-end creativity agent. But the company believes that even in this role, the chatbot will end up saving users' time.

Coming to the use cases, Claude can ground its responses in the official product documentation for Ableton, a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). Similarly, when connected to Adobe, the chatbot can access more than 50 tools in Creative Cloud apps (including Photoshop, Premiere, and Express) to create images, videos, and designs.

Similarly, with the Autodesk Fusion connector, it can help users with an active subscription in creating and modifying 3D models via prompts. When using the cloud-based music creation platform, Splice, Claude can now search its catalogue of royalty-free samples. Apart from this, Claude can also work with Affinity by Canva to automate repetitive tasks, such as batch image adjustments, layer renaming, and file export. Notably, Canva is one of the only platforms where Claude Design can export its output.

Interestingly, while the AI industry is chasing vibe coding-based capabilities and solutions, the company that pioneered in the enterprise coding tools is now shifting its focus towards creativity automation.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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