Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T are expected to be launched in late May or early June. The two handsets, which could succeed last year's Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, have appeared in multiple leaks, hinting at what they might offer. Recently, the prices of the two handsets, along with the colour options and storage configurations, surfaced online. Now, the full list of specifications and features of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro has leaked. The Pro model is said to feature a flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications, Price (Expected)

A Dealabs report claims that the Xiaomi 17T will sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers 460 ppi pixel density, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro will feature a larger 6.83-inch (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED screen, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 447 ppi pixel density.

The standard model is said to be powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro will reportedly be equipped with a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is said to deliver a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. Both models might offer 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the two phones are expected to carry similar triple rear camera units. The Xiaomi 17T could feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.77) Light Fusion 800 main camera, while the Pro model might sport a 50-megapixel (f/1.74) Light Fusion 950 primary shooter. Both smartphones will reportedly boast 50-megapixel (f/1.8) telephoto cameras with up to 5x optical zoom, paired with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Xiaomi 17T series might feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 17T series will reportedly ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3. While the standard model is said to pack a 6,500mAh battery, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The handsets are said to support 67W and 100W wired fast charging, respectively. Moreover, the Pro variant could support 50W wireless fast charging. The two phones could also support Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 for connectivity, respectively.

While the Xiaomi 17T is said to measure 157.6×75.2×8.17mm and weigh about 200g, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could measure 162.2×77.5×8.25mm, weighing about 219g. The Xiaomi 17T will reportedly be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro will reportedly cost EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,11,000). Both handsets are said to arrive in Black, Blue, and Purple colour options.

This comes shortly after the pricing of the Xiaomi 17T series surfaced online, suggesting that the standard model will be priced between $780 (about Rs. 74,000) and $800 (roughly Rs. 76,000) in the US and Rs. 69,000 and Rs. 72,000 in India, respectively. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could cost between $1,030 (about Rs. 97,000) and $1,060 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in the US, and between Rs. 92,000 and Rs. 96,000 in India. The phones are expected to be launched next month.